Nealeigh grandchildren appear on popular TV show ‘Little big Shots’

GREENVILLE — Grennan and Charlotte Bartlett-Nealeigh, the grandchildren of Tim and Katheleen Nealeigh, of Greenville, appeared on Steve Harvey’s television show, “Little big Shots,” Sunday night.

The show, produced by Harvey and Ellen DeGeneres, was NBC’s top-rated show last year. Grennan and Charlotte are third-generation performers. Their grandfather, Tim, has an extensive resume in his own right, as teacher, historical actor and textile artist. He and Katheleen have been very instrumental in Grennan and Charlotte’s interest in show business, as they performed shows around the nation with their son and Grennan and Charlotte’s father, Thomas, and his sister Deirdre, when they was little, Tim said.

“It is something that all of us can do together,” he said. “My wife and I are both retired school teachers. It is always exciting performing in front of people and to see them finally get it. Just like in the classroom, to watch the smiles on their faces and to see them emotionally become a part of what we are doing.”

He said he and Katheleen are both very proud of what Grennan and Charlotte are doing.

“They are proof that show-biz children can be honest, polite and normal children,” he said. “Unfortunately, we don’t see much of that in the media.”

On “Little big Shots,” filmed in August, Grennan performed as Grennan the Green Monster and Charlotte performed as La Pequeña Arañita (the Little Spider). At 11 years old, Grennan is still the World’s Youngest Professional Knife Thrower, according to their father Thomas. He began performing on stage at age 4, the “Bed of Nails Act.” He performed on Nickelodeon’s “Figure It Out,” the 2014 season of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and on the German TV show “Superkids.”

Charlotte, age 9, holds the title of “The Most Dangerous Little Girl On Three Continents,” according to Thomas. She performs a variety of acts, such as doing a contortion act for the “Little Big Shots” taping, but wows audiences by bravely standing strong as Grennan throws knives around her, Thomas said. They have been partnered in this act since 2010.

Grennan and Charlotte perform with FreakShow Deluxe, the company of their parents Thomas Nealeigh and Alice Bartlett. FreakShow Deluxe provides shows and entertainment for venues, such as amusement parks, fairs, concerts and corporate events. Grennan and Charlotte attend Dayton Public Schools: Charlotte is in third grade at Charity Adams Earley Academy for Girls, and Grennan is in sixth grade at River’s Edge Montessori. Grennan has been accepted into the theater program at Stiver’s School of the Arts, starting next year. They are both on the swim team at the Miami Valley Golf Club – regularly competing in Darke County. They also take dance lessons from Barbara Rethlake’s Dance Studio, in downtown Greenville.

“It’s tough trying to keep them in school and on a regular schedule with the performing – but their mother and I do our best,” Thomas said. “Luckily, we have both sets of grandparents to help us out.

I am very proud of both kids and everything they have accomplished. Watching them grow every day as people and performers is amazing. As long as they are happy and want to keep doing what they are doing, Alice and I will be behind them 100 percent.”

By Carolyn Harmon

