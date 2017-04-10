Ducks Unlimited bash raises money for wetlands

GREENVILLE — Hunting and nature enthusiasts gathered Friday to help raise money to preserve wetland habitats for waterfowl.

The Darke County chapter of Ducks Unlimited held its annual “Guns and Buns Bash” at the Greenville VFW, hoping to raise $15,000 towards the goal. The event featured auctioned and raffled sporting goods items.

A national organization with state and local chapters, Ducks Unlimited works to conserve, restore and manage wetlands and associated habitats for North America’s waterfowl. These habitats also benefit other wildlife and people.

Chairman Dave Werling, who’s been with the Darke County organization for 12 years, and its chairman for three years, estimated approximately 250 people attended the bash.

“We’ve had years where this thing’s been packed so tight you can barely move,” he said.

The event is held the second weekend of April, except when Easter conflicts.

The Darke County Ducks Unlimited chapter is very active and has received awards for its efforts, said Werling. It was awarded the Bronze Ducks Unlimited Presidential Citation in 2010 and 2014, the Silver Citation in 2011 and 2015, and a Gold Citation in 2012. This award has been won by only one other chapter in Ohio.

“It depends on how much money we bring in, how many people attend our banquets, and how we manage our money. We’re returning more money to Ducks Unlimited than we’re actually spending,” said Werling.

The organization received a great number of auction and raffle items, not to mention food and refreshments, from local businesses. Mike Baker of Midwest Auctioneers served as the auctioneer for the event.

Next year’s event is scheduled for April 14, 2018.

For more information on the Darke County chapter of Ducks Unlimited, visit the group’s website at www.darkecountydu.com or contact Dave Werling by phone at 937-547-9232. For information on the national organization’s efforts to preserve America’s wetlands, go to www.ducks.org.

By Erik Martin

