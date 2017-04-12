First Friday event brings people downtown

GREENVILLE – During Main Street Greenville’s “First Friday” event guests were treated to a small petting zoo on the courthouse lawn by Valley Exotic Zoo. It featured alpacas, goats, nursery cattle and sheep.

A scavenger hunt, sponsored by MJS Plastics, Inc., had people searching for spring kites, while answering riddles about each participating business.

In addition, the event allowed area businesses to showcase their products, such as Gayle Combs, of Greenville. On Wednesday nights she offers open communication about grace at the Potter’s Wheel Equipping Center, on S. Broadway Street. On “First Fridays”, she sells her doTERRA therapeutic-grade essential oils through her company Better Ways Oils, in the same building. It is the only company to be CPTG Certified Pure Therapeutic Grade, Combs said.

“They go through rigorous testing to make sure you are getting pure oil,” she said. “Other companies give a little oil with some filler. doTERRA is 100 percent pure oil. They can be used topically, aromatically and internally.”

Each oil has its own benefit, for example Wild Orange is for colds, flus and bronchitis. It is also very uplifting to smell, as it misted out of Comb’s diffuser. Melaleuca, or Tea Tree oil, helps with sore throats, Combs said. She also sells capsules for combining drops of different oils to swallow as a pill.

“I like to use the lavender, peppermint and and lemon together, in a capsule, instead of taking Allegra or something,” she said. “I haven’t had near the problems with allergies just using those three products. With prescription drugs – who wants the side effects? They can be worse than the condition one is treating.”

In addition, the First Heavy Metal Church of Christ (FHMCC) had a courtesy table out front with Outreach Coordinator Christina Martinez handing out water to people. A couple of bands were playing at the church. According to Pastor Mike Fisher, they have four bands comprised of congregation members.

“We’re just coming out and being friendly with the neighborhood,” Martinez said. “Once it warms up, we are going to try some different things this year, such as making maracas for music night.”

First Friday events are presented by Main Street Greenville, a non-profit organization that supports downtown Greenville, Ohio. To learn more, visit http://www.mainstreetgreenville.org/

By Carolyn Harmon

