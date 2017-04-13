Fair still without manager

GREENVILLE — At a special Darke County Fair Board meeting, April 12, the board accepted the resignation of Brian Rismiller as Board President.

He has yet to accept the position of Fair Manager, after the board approved his nomination at a regular board meeting April 5. He said Board Member Russ Bennett has worked up a contract for the position. Board Member Doug Martin was elected Vice-President, under the new Board President Dean Neff.

The board approved: not to exceed $150 for two tests on two back flow prevention devices, and a $150 increase in a spraying contract. In addition two motions failed: one for $13,600 for 800 feet of fence and another for three sets of two, two-way radios at $89.99 per set.

The board went into Executive Session to discuss personnel issues.

By Carolyn Harmon [email protected]

