Pohlman named Ohio Farm Bureau’s Outstanding Young Farmer

COLUMBUS — Craig Pohlman of Venedocia has been named winner of Ohio Farm Bureau Federation’s 2016 Outstanding Young Farmer Award. The contest is designed to help young farmers strengthen their business skills, develop marketing opportunities and receive recognition for their accomplishments. Contestants are judged on the growth of their farm businesses and involvement in Farm Bureau and their community.

Pohlman has a 1,300-acre grain crop operation and is an independent seed and cover crop seed salesman. He and his wife Sheila have three children. He is currently president of Van Wert County Farm Bureau and a Van Wert Soil Water and Conservation District trustee. In 2004, he graduated from Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education.

Pohlman won 250 hours free use of an M-series tractor provided by Kubota, a Polaris Ranger provided by Polaris, $1,000 in Grainger merchandise sponsored by Farm Credit Mid-America and an expense-paid trip to the 2016 American Farm Bureau Federation annual convention in Phoenix in January.

Other finalists in the contest were Pete Cruz of Somerset, Gregory Griffin of Germantown and Christian Hoffman of Stoutsville.

The Outstanding Young Farmer contest is a part of the Ohio FarmBureau Young Agricultural Professionals program. Program participants are ages 18 to 35, single or married, who are interested in improving the business of agriculture, learning new ideas and developing leadership skills. To learn more about the Young Ag Professionals program, visit ofbf.org.