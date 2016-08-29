Nationally recognized economist to speak to local manufacturers

DAYTON — The Dayton Region Manufacturers Association (DRMA) will present “Rising Trends for the US and Global Economy” featuring Brian Beaulieu, a nationally recognized economist, on Thursday, Sept. 8, starting at 5 p.m. with a cocktail reception immediately following at Sinclair Community College.

There were rocky months in 2016, but the leading indicator trends are saying there are better days ahead. Brian Beaulieu, CEO of ITR Economics, will look at the leading indicator trends that will shine a light into the future. We will examine how the US consumer is doing and what that means for local manufacturers. Brexit and other global realities will be considered. Brian will look at such issues as how the economy typically performs the year after an election cycle, what rising minimum wages would mean, and other topical issues. Additionally, he will review these current events of public concern and how to expect them to affect businesses, as well as instructions for moving forward.

Beaulieu will deliver a clear, comprehensive action plan and tools for capitalizing on business-cycle fluctuations and outperforming competition. According to Tim O’Meara, former board chairman of DRMA, “Promoting business success through education is part of the mission of DRMA. We are excited to present this opportunity to area manufacturers to learn how to increase profits in the current business cycle.”

Beaulieu is co-author of the book Make Your Move and has been giving workshops and seminars across the US and Canada to thousands of business owners and executives over the past 25 years.

Sponsored by First Financial Bank, the event will take place at Sinclair Community College. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.; the presentation begins at 5 p.m. with a cocktail reception beginning at 6:30 p.m. Seating is limited to 250 people and is expected to sell out quickly. The price is $50 for DRMA members and $75 for non-members. Registration is available now, or for more information, visit the DRMA website at www.DaytonRMA.org

Brian Beaulieu http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Brian-Beaulieu-2016-headshot.jpg Brian Beaulieu