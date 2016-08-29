Pohl Transportation recognizes safe drivers

VERSAILLES — Pohl Transportation Inc., recently purchased five Peterbilt 579’s as reward trucks for a group of five drivers with over a million miles safe driving. The trucks were awarded also on the basis of seniority with the company.

The senior member of the group, Herb Hicks, on July 25, completed his 25th year of service with the company. HICKS received the first of the five units.

To differentiate these five trucks from the rest of the fleet, they are painted black. The rest of the fleet are Volvo units and painted burnt orange.

To achieve over a million miles safe driving is quite a feat considering traffic conditions on today’s highways. Not to mention weather, inattentive drivers, and aggressive drivers.

In addition to Hicks, who resides in Fort Recovery, the other drivers to receive the Peterbilt 579’s were Mike Bonner who resides in Newark, Ohio, Larry Evans Union City, Ohio, Dan McCarty, Sidney, and Marvin Weaver Scottsville, Kentucky.

Each of the five drivers had similar sentiments when discussing how they have been able to surpass a million miles without an accident:

Herb Hicks, start date July 25, 1991, stated, “Patience and common sense are keys to safe driving.”

Dan McCarty, start date May 2, 1999, stated, “Being aware of your surrounding at times is very important.”

Larry Evans, start date Oct. 1, 2002, said, “Anticipating what other drivers will do helps avoid accidents.”

Marvin Weaver, start date Jan.29, 2003, thinks having the right attitude and staying calm are key things.

Mike Bonner, start date June 11, 2003, said “Taking your time and being patient with other drivers is important.”

Pohl Transportation Inc. would like to sincerely thank all of their drivers for their efforts to do their job safely. And to especially thank these five for their years of service and safe driving.

Pohl Transportation Inc. is a dry van carrier with 120 company-owned and operated tractors located in Versailles.