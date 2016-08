MAUMEE — The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announced a fourth quarter 2016 cash dividend of 15.5 cents ($0.155) per share payable October 24, to shareholders of record on October 3.

This is The Andersons’ 80th consecutive quarterly cash dividend since its listing on the Nasdaq on February 20, 1996. There are approximately 28.2 million common outstanding shares.