The Andersons names Lombardi as Chief Information Officer

MAUMEE, OHIO — The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq:ANDE) has appointed Anthony Lombardi as its new Chief Information Officer, reporting to John Granato, Chief Financial Officer.

For 36 years, Tony has worked in various technology disciplines, including more than 30 years in IT strategy development and systems implementation.

“Tony’s extensive background in large systems implementations and strategy development combined with his track record of being a leader who engages, motivates and develops strong technical and operational teams will be a great asset to The Andersons,” said CFO John Granato.

Tony joins The Andersons after most recently serving as the Vice President of Global Business Services & Chief Information Officer for Armstrong World Industries in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Prior to joining Armstrong World Industries in 1997, Tony worked for Unisys Corporation.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and a Master of Science degree in Computer Science from Villanova University in Villanova, Pennsylvania.