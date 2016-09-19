Klosterman launches annual campaign with pink bread

CINCINNATI — Klosterman Bread, a family-owned bakery headquartered in Cincinnati, is launching its 5th annual campaign benefitting Pink Ribbon Girls.

On September 19, the six-week campaign will again kick off with pink-adorned loaves. Each year, Klosterman makes a sizable donation to Pink Ribbon Girls in support of breast cancer research and Breast Cancer Awareness Month overall. Consumers can also show their support of Klosterman’s efforts by purchasing specially marked Pink Ribbon Loaves in Kroger stores throughout the Greater Cincinnati area and in other fine retailers throughout Southwest Ohio.

Pink Ribbon Girls’ mission is to balance the fear and uncertainty that breast cancer and other women’s reproductive cancers bring to individuals and families by providing direct services, education and support.

Klosterman Bread’s Pink Loaf Campaign donation will again contribute to the free services and support Pink Ribbon Girls offers its members through its Simply Fight! and NO Age NO Stage programs. To date, the 125-year old bread brand has donated more than $50,000, donating a total of $10,000 to Cincinnati and Dayton’s own Pink Ribbon Girls in 2015. This year, the company aims to do the same for the area mothers, sisters, daughters, aunts and grandmothers that are touched by breast cancer every day.

“We are excited to support such an important and meaningful cause. To know that Klosterman Bread can be an important part of the Pink Ribbon Girls’ initiative is important to us,” said Kim Klosterman, CEO, Klosterman Baking Company. “We hope to continue sharing the Pink Ribbon Girls’ mission of service as well as the importance of breast cancer awareness, healthy living and nutrition for women with our Pink Ribbon Loaves.”

“It is great to see companies such as Klosterman Bread get involved with important causes and we are thrilled to partner with them for the Pink Ribbon Loaves donation campaign,” shared Tracie Metzger, Founder of Pink Ribbon Girls. “Support like this is vital to expanding our efforts and serving women and their families going through either breast cancer or other women’s reproductive cancers.”

Each Pink Ribbon Loaf is distinguished by a limited-time Klosterman Bread bag highlighted with pink accents. Promoting Pink Ribbon Girls is the ideal way for Klosterman Bread to be involved in the community while supporting a local nonprofit organization that it cares about. Pink Ribbon Girls continue to grow the organization so “No One Travels this Road Alone.” Klosterman Bread, joining Pink Ribbon Girls for another year of Breast Cancer Awareness will help the organization to broadcast their message to a greater part of the community.

Staff report

About Klosterman Bread Founded over 100 years ago, Klosterman Bread has grown to be one of the largest family-owned bakeries in the Midwest. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Klosterman Bread provides fresh hearth breads, rolls and a variety of other bakery items to more than 4,000 restaurants, grocery stores, hospitals and schools in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Klosterman distributes quality frozen products throughout the United States and maintains strong partnerships with several food service distributors to ensure that Klosterman products are available to any customer nationwide.

About Klosterman Bread Founded over 100 years ago, Klosterman Bread has grown to be one of the largest family-owned bakeries in the Midwest. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Klosterman Bread provides fresh hearth breads, rolls and a variety of other bakery items to more than 4,000 restaurants, grocery stores, hospitals and schools in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Klosterman distributes quality frozen products throughout the United States and maintains strong partnerships with several food service distributors to ensure that Klosterman products are available to any customer nationwide.