Melody Line entertains BPW

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s (BPW) Club held their monthly meeting December 8 at the Brethren Retirement Community.

The meeting was hosted by the Christmas committee with Deb Smith (Chair), Erica Wentworth, Shirley Morrow and Jennifer Fleagle.

The program was presented by the vocal group Melody Line, who sang various Christmas music selections.

Each year the club donates items to a charity at Christmas. BPW members brought items to the meeting for the Gatlinburg, Tennessee, fire relief which were delivered to the Early Bird to add to their collection of items which they delivered to the Oliver-Floyd Funeral home drop-off location.

The ‘Super Raffle’ winners were also drawn at the meeting. Winners are: Merry Lee Cross (Austrian necklace made with Swarovski elements donated by Wieland Jewelers), Scott Garrison (travel package from Sue Christian’s Good Times Fun Times), Kim Villa Senior (four speed diamond blender donated by Kitchenaid) and Carey Driscoll (two tickets for a Versailles Winery Thrill of the Grill event).

“A big thank-you went out to all the sponsors who donated prizes as well as all those who purchased raffle tickets,” said a representative.

Proceeds are used for scholarships for the young women of Darke County.

http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_melodyllineWEB.jpg

Staff report

The Greenville BPW Club’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education, and information. Dinner meetings are held the second Thursday of every month. The next meeting will be held Jan. 12 and will be hosted by the Young Careerist committee. Those interested in learning more about the Club can contact Membership Chair Deb Smith at 937-417-2434 or [email protected]

The Greenville BPW Club’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education, and information. Dinner meetings are held the second Thursday of every month. The next meeting will be held Jan. 12 and will be hosted by the Young Careerist committee. Those interested in learning more about the Club can contact Membership Chair Deb Smith at 937-417-2434 or [email protected]