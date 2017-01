GREENVILLE — Greenville National Bank (GNB) is pleased to announce the promotion of Todd D. Henry to the position of Credit Analyst Officer.

Henry is a 2004 graduate of Versailles High School and a 2009 graduate of The Ohio State University where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Ag Business. He then spent over 4 years as an Ag Lender in Indiana before coming to GNB in 2014.

He lives in Greenville with his wife, Lindsey, and their daughter, Layna.