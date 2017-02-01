Bank appoints Miller to executive vice president

NEWARK, Ohio — Park National Corporation (Park) has named Matthew R. Miller as its executive vice president, effective April 1, 2017. In his current role as a senior vice president and chief accounting officer, Miller is involved in Park’s financial performance, overall growth and ongoing community support. As executive vice president, Miller will provide additional focus on strategic opportunities, such as merger and acquisition options, specific business initiatives, and enhancing relationships throughout Park’s communities and industry.

“Matt exemplifies the best attributes of a Park National banker,” said Park Chief Executive Officer David Trautman. “He welcomes responsibility and the opportunity to serve others. He is humble and dedicated to helping his colleagues, our clients and our communities thrive.”

Miller is originally from New Madison, Ohio, and joined Park National in 2009 after beginning his career at Deloitte & Touche LLP. Park’s board appointed Miller to serve as executive vice president of Park National Corporation and its community banking subsidiary The Park National Bank. Vice President Kelly Edds was appointed to assume the chief accounting officer role on April 1, 2017.

Miller graduated summa cum laude from the University of Akron, and he is a graduate of the Ohio Bankers League Bank Leadership Institute. He has completed the Chicago Booth Executive Education program in Strategic Business Leadership, as well as the Licking County Chamber of Commerce Community Leadership Program. Miller is a member of the Ohio Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is vice-chair of the Next Generation Advisory Board for the Ohio Bankers League, and has been part of that board since 2014.

He has extensive experience in community leadership, serving currently as president of the Licking County YMCA board (board member since 2009) and chair of the annual giving committee for The Works. He is a member of the development councils for The Works and Licking Memorial Hospital, respectively. He is a member of the Granville chapter of Rotary International. Previously, he served as a board member for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Licking and Perry Counties and as campaign chair for the United Way of Licking County. He also has led the event and finance committees for The Works HATSOFF! Event.

Miller resides in Granville with his wife Alison and their two sons.

Miller http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Miller.jpg Miller

Staff report

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation (NYSE MKT: PRK) had $7.5 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2016. The Park organization principally consists of 11 community bank divisions, a non-bank subsidiary and two specialty finance companies.

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation (NYSE MKT: PRK) had $7.5 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2016. The Park organization principally consists of 11 community bank divisions, a non-bank subsidiary and two specialty finance companies.