Prosecutor releases Grand Jury indictments

DARKE COUNTY — R. Kelly Ormsby, III, Prosecuting Attorney for Darke County, Ohio, released the following report on Grand Jury activity recently conducted by the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Shane D. Livingston, Union City — Indicted on a charge of Illegal Manufacture of Drugs (Meth), Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for the Manufacture of Drugs (Meth), Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Meth) and Tampering with Evidence based upon an investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Blake J. W. Hilderbrand, Greenville — Indicted on a charge of two counts of Theft (Blank Checks), Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Burglary, Grand Theft (firearm)m Having Weapons While Under Disability based upon an investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

Joshua K. Mitchell, Union City, Ohio — Indicted on a charge of eight counts of Illegal Use of SNAP or WIC Benefits based upon an investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephanie R. L. Smith, Union City, Ohio — Indicted on a charge of two counts of Illegal Use of SNAP Benefits or WIC Benefits based upon an investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Zachary M. Huff, (address unknown) — Indicted on a charge of 14 counts of Petty Theft, ten counts of Breaking & Entering, three counts of Criminal Damaging, five counts of Burglary, Theft and Breaking & Entering based upon an investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Franklin D. Ditty, Greenville — Indicted on a charge of Aggravated Possession of Drugs based upon an investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Dean M. Bornhorst, Minster — Indicted on a charge of two counts of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, two counts of Aggravated Vehicular Assault and two counts of Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence based upon an investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Ginny M. Costanza, Pleasant Hill — Indicted on a charge of Grand Theft, Vandalism and Theft from an Elderly Person based upon an investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

Gary S. Miller, Greenville — Indicted on a charge of Grand Theft, Vandalism and Theft from an Elderly Person based upon an investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

Brian A. Noggler, Rossburg — Indicted on a charge of Domestic Violence based upon an investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Kyle L. Brown, Greenville — Indicted on a charge of Domestic Violence based upon an investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

Joseph D. King, Union City, Ohio — Indicted on a charge of Illegal Conveyance of Prohibited Items Onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility based upon an investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Indicted on a charge of Breaking & Entering and Theft based upon an investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Keith A. Bruss, Union City, Ohio — Indicted on a charge of Breaking & Entering and Theft based upon an investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

David E. McMahan, New Madison — Indicted on a charge of Possession of Heroin and Possession of Cocaine based upon an investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew A. Napier, Greenville — Indicted on a charge of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor based upon an investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan J. Hiestand, Greenville — Indicted on a charge of Theft and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle based upon an investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

Tyler M. Byrd, Greenville — Indicted on a charge of Breaking & Entering and Arson based upon an investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

Bryan E. Benge, Ansonia — Indicted on a charge of Theft of Credit Card based upon an investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

Thomas R. Rutter, Bradford — Indicted on a charge of Aggravated Assault based upon an investigation by the Ansonia Police Department.

Chelsea L. Lear, Versailles — Indicted on a charge of Theft (Credit Card) based upon an investigation by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Fonzie L. Jones, Piqua — Indicted on a charge of Receiving Stolen Property based upon an investigation by the Union City, Ohio Police Department.