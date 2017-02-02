Fisher and Jones to be incarcerated for breaking and entering, drugs

GREENVILLE – Trey L. Fisher and Michael Blaine Jones, were each sentenced Monday, Jan. 30, in Darke County Common Pleas Court.

Fisher, of Ansonia, plead guilty to two counts of Breaking and Entering, fifth-degree felonies. In addition to those counts, he was originally indicted for Grand Theft, third-degree felony and Theft, misdemeanor first-degree. He was represented in court by Defense Attorney David A. Rohrer.

After considering recommendations by the Darke County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Deborah S. Quigley and Rohrer, Common Pleas Court Judge Jonathan Hein sentenced Fisher to a Community Control Sanction for a period up to 60 months. In addition, Fisher was sentenced to 30 days in the Darke County Jail, with work-release privileges given two days credit. Fisher is then to serve 60 days house arrest with work-release privileges. He was also ordered to pay court costs, restitution of $1,750, maintain employment and complete 75 hours of community service work.

Michael Blaine Jones, 39, of Greenville, pled guilty to one count of Trafficking in Cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. He was originally indicted for two counts of Trafficking. He was represented in court by Defense Attorney David A. Rohrer. The state was represented by Darke County Prosecuting Attorney R. Kelly Ormsby.

Due to numerous prior attempts which resulted in violations and prison sentences, the judge said, recidivism is likely. Common Pleas Court Judge Jonathan Hein sentenced Jones to nine months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections, with one day served credit. In addition, Jones is to pay court costs and investigative restitution of $430.

By Carolyn Harmon charmon@dailyadvocate.com

