Regional marching band competition set for Sept. 24

DAYTON — Outstanding high school marching bands from throughout Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, New York, and Illinois will compete in one of the nation’s most prominent championships, Music for All’s Bands of America Regional Championship at Dayton, presented by Yamaha, at Welcome Stadium (1601 S Edwin C Moses Blvd) on September 24.

The championship event, hosted by the Pride of Dayton Marching Band, will feature 22 high school marching bands in the preliminary competition, all of which will be evaluated by a panel of nationally recognized music educators and marching band experts. The top 10 bands will advance to the evening finals competition, which will ultimately name the Regional Champion. Hauer Music will be the Official Music Store for the event.

“Bands of America Championships are a program of Music for All, supporting our mission to create, provide and expand positively life-changing experiences through music for all,” according to Eric L. Martin, President and CEO of Music for All. “Active experiences in music and the arts are integral to providing students with a well-rounded education. The thousands of students who will perform at this championship showcase the results that come from the dedication, teamwork and mastery required and fostered through music and arts education.”

Schedule

The preliminary competition begins at 9:15 a.m. and will conclude at approximately 4:15 p.m. Gates will open for the finals at 6:45 p.m. with performances beginning at 7:45 p.m. The Pride of Dayton Marching Band will perform in exhibition at the conclusion of the preliminary competition. All times are tentative pending the final schedule of performing bands. Current times will be listed at musicforall.org.

Ticket information

Ticketing and schedule information is available online at musicforall.org or by calling 800-848-2263. Tickets will also be available at the gate. Standard general admission is $18 for preliminaries or finals, or $27 for a day pass to both. Children ages 10 and under are free for general admission seats. A $5 off any general admission ticket (individual preliminaries, finals or full day passes) discount will be available at the gate for college students with an ID, spectators 11-18 years of age, military members and spouses (military ID required), and spectators age 62 and over.

Sponsorship Information

Music for All efforts are supported through sponsorships, including current partnerships with National Presenting Sponsor: Yamaha Corporation of America; Official Uniform Sponsor: Fred J. Miller, Inc.; Official Student Travel Partner: Music Travel Consultants; Official Performance Equipment Sponsor: Wenger Corporation; Corporate Sponsors: Ball State University, United States Marine Drum & Bugle Corp, Vic Firth Company, Visit Indy and the City of Indianapolis, Wells Fargo, and Strategic Advocacy Partner: NAMM; Associate Sponsors: Delivra, Dennis Wick, Showcase International, Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation, REMO, Tresona Multimedia, and Woodwind & Brasswind. Music for All is also supported by the Indiana Arts Commission, Arts Council of Indianapolis, the Ball Brothers Foundation, George and Frances Ball Foundation, and Lilly Endowment Inc.

About Music for All Since 1975, Music for All, through its Bands of America and Orchestra America programs, has been a destination and set the standard for scholastic music ensemble performance and music education advocacy. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization, Music for All’s mission is to create, provide and expand positively life-changing experiences through music for all. Music for All’s vision is to be a catalyst to ensure that every child in America has access and opportunity for active music-making in their scholastic environment. Music for All’s programs include 30+ annual events, including the Bands of America Grand National Championships and Regional Championships for marching band, the Music for All Summer Symposium camp for students and teachers, the Music for All National Festival and Affiliate Regional Music Festivals for concert bands, orchestra, jazz and percussion ensembles and national honor bands and orchestras.

