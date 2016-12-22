School board approves demolition contract

GREENVILLE — At the recent Greenville School District Board of Education meeting an approval was granted to award an abatement and demolition contract for the Greenville Primary, Intermediate, Middle and Junior High schools, according to District Treasurer Carla Surber.

The Board’s architect Garmann/Miller & Associates, Inc., with Brumbaugh Herrick, the abatement consultant, prepared the drawings and specification for the abatement and demolition. Electronic bids were received and contracts for the combined projects of complete demolition services and asbestos abatement and hazard material abatement were awarded to Complete Demolition Services, of Louisville, Kentucky.

The total bid $1,324,986 is broken down as follows: Combination base bid $909,731; Alternate one – Additional paving , plantings, pole light of the junior high $108,000; Alternate two – demolition of the existing junior high $232,175; alternate three – asbestos and hazard material abatement for the junior high $75,080. The award of contract is conditioned upon the approval of the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission. A bid deadline of Nov. 10, brought in 20 bidders.

“It was very competitive,” Surber said. “We were very fortunate in that regard. The original estimate from the state was

$3,064,893.00. Our agent estimated the costs at $1,825,000 after the determination of asbestos, or lack there of, within the buildings. The final job came in at $ 1,324,986.00 which is a considerable savings. The contract is in the process of being awarded.”

Additionally, the Board had committed $ 400,000 to a track and field project when the friends of Harmon Field raised $1,000,000. In response to its request for quote the board ranked the following firms as most qualified to provide the required criteria engineering services: 1. Mote & Associates, 2. Garmann Miller and 3. SHP Leading Design. If negotiations with the first – ranked firm break down, the superintendent and treasurer are authorized to negotiate with the second and so on. After negotiations are complete, they will be submitted to the board for review and approval, prior to entering into an agreement.

In addition, the board approved acceptance of the following donations for the building/project listed: Woodland Primary Parent Teachers Association, $30,000 for the new K-8 facility-playground with rubber surfacing; Kroger Plus Card Commission, $106.83 for Woodland Primary; MJ’s Plastics Inc., (Matt Steyer), $100 for Woodland Primary; Miami Valley Co-Op, Inc., $479.92 for South Middle – Julie Brewer MAC Grant Award; Little Caesars, in Greenville, gift certificates valuing $90 for the Junior High Attendance program; Kroger Community Awards $214.98, for the Athletic Department; Darke County Vocal Teachers Association, $150, for the high school vocal music department; Darke County Foundation, $300, for the High School Careers with Children Program; Second National Bank, $100, for the high school theater program; Greenville High School Alumni Association $100 for the high school Future Farmers of America program; Eikenberry’s Foodliner, Inc. South Towne, $50, for the high school Theater Program; Doug and Tina Fries $50 for the high school theater program, Eastern Star Fort Black #36, hats and gloves valued at $30 for Woodland Primary; James Heiser $1,500 for use of a rental building on Ohio Street and the National Football League Foundation, $1,500 for the purpose of field refurbishment.

“I want to thank all of the donors, but particularly Woodland PTA,” Board Member David Madden said. “You don’t usually see such a large donation. I think it’s phenomenal.”

