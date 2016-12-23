School board gives praise

GREENVILLE – At a recent Greenville City School District Board of Education students and teachers were recognized for their accomplishments.

The district highlighted the following students for being inducted into the National Honor Society at Greenville High School (GHS) and to Adviser Amber Warner for an outstanding Tap Assembly:

Students: Isaiah Gable, Victoria Lucy, Kyle Phillips, William Kirk and Kody Purvis; Juniors: Katelyn Avore, Taryn Cooper, Allie Null, Landin Brown, Isabel Elliott, Maxwell Onkst, Lauren Burns, Laura Fields, Owen Paulus, Alex Chui, Addyson Frens, Braden Russell, Cassandra Clark, Kathryn Hurd, Grace Coakley, Kourtney Kretschmar, Joshua Shrock, William Coomer, John LeMaster, Tyler Strait, Seth Conway, Hayley Maher and Alexander Vehre.

“It is a privilege to have these men and women inducted into the National Honor Society and what it stands for,” Superintendent Doug Fries said.

In addition, the district recognized the Naval Junior ROTC (NJROTC) Program and its cadets for being recognized for their achievements during their 21st Annul Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Pass in Review, November 17. The program is under the direction of Lieutenant Richard Kuekner and Chief Stephen Eldred.

In addition, Cassie Rapier, Senior in the Career Technology IMTV program was recognized. She successfully designed the 2017 Ohio Trading Pin #14. Her design was selected as one in the top 20 from the state of Ohio. Cassie’s entry is the first design ever to be selected from GHS.

Commendations went out to: South Middle School fifth and sixth-grade band students for their winter concert, November 28; Greenville Junior High School’s Concert Band and Orchestra students for their concert, “Sounds of the Season,” December 1; Band Director, Erick Von Sas and Orchestra Director J.R. Price, for their time and dedication to the GHS Instrumental Music program; Vocal Music directors Chelsea Whirledge and Kari Lemon, for their holiday concerts December 12 and 13; the Varsity Cheer Competition Team, who competed at the Greater Western Ohio Conference (GWOC) Cheer Championship and earned first place in the GWOC North Division.

The Computer Information Systems 12th-grade class at GHS for participated in the Deloitte Virtual Teach Challenge. A total of 306 teams participated across the nation. GHS teams placed extremely well. Ryver Lews, James Graves and Ceejay Miltenberger placed 5th; Trevor Brumbaugh, Jarrett Watson and Dylan Hosbrook placed 26th; Braxton Sadlin, Tyler Carter and Liam Williams-Henninger placed 127th.

“I thank the students for bringing recognition to our school district and also to our staff for their leadership they provide these young people,” said board President Fred Matix.

The district also recognized the Master Teacher Committee: Heather Crews, Vicky Warner, Andrea Townsend and Shelia Reichard, on the addition of a Master Teacher plaque to recognize teachers earning this distinction. Sheila Reichard is the first teacher to receive the honor. The plaque will hang in the Anna Bier Civic Room, St. Clair Memorial Hall.

“Sheila did all of the work and it is not an easy program to go through,” Fries said. “You have to provide a lot of evidence. Now we have a standard teachers can shoot for to be a part of that and to keep that going. We thank the committee for putting this together.”

Students and teachers recognized during meeting

By Carolyn Harmon

