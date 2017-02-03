BPA regionals teach confidence

GREENVILLE — The Region 3 Business Professionals of America (BPA) Regional Awards Presentation took place, Tuesday, Jan. 31, at St. Clair Memorial Hall.

The presentation recognized the top winners from the Regional Competition that took place at Miami Valley Career Technology Center, Tuesday, Jan. 24.

BPA is the Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) for students pursuing careers in business management, office administration, information technology and other related career fields. The primary purpose of the professional membership is to provide continuing service and support to BPA through educational, financial, and professional assistance.

The state association, consists of 19 regions located throughout Ohio. Region 3 consists of: Greenville High School, Franklin Monroe High School, Milton Union High School, Mississinawa Valley High School, Valley View High School, Wayne High School and Miami Valley Career Technology Center. Greenville City Schools Career Technology Director/Coordinator of Technology and Virtual Academy Stan Hughes was presenter at the awards presentation.

“This was a fantastic event,” he said. ”It is just a great way to show kids that they deserve recognition for their hard work, and to let them know if they are going to the State Leadership Conference (March 16 and 17, in Columbus). Many opportunities exist for sports and athletics recognition. These students are recognized for some of the academic pieces and projects that not only benefit them, but the community also. The people who put this together put in so many hours and time for the best reasons, which is to recognize all the hard work of all of our students. “

One of those people is Greenville Career Technology-Supply Chain Management Teacher Dara Buchy. She has been working at the school for five years and is an organizer of the awards presentation. She said she runs the class like a business.

“I am the manager and you are the employees,” Buchy said to her students. “You get paid by a grade. We better treat each other fairly, because it is no different than the workplace.”

The students go through the various content areas BPA offers, and they choose one in which they want to compete. Kaleb Anderson, eleventh grade student, said the class is fun.

“It is different learning in here than it is in another classroom,” Anderson said. “You meet a lot of people and there are other schools involved.”

According to eleventh-grader Paige Ross competing with other students helps build confidence.

“We had a chance to see all of those kids and see them all nervous,” she said. “When they came out, they looked pretty confident.”

In addition to Ross, her team included: Garret Strait, Kaleb Anderson and Ethan Emrick, who won Fourth place in “Small Business Management.” The team was given a scenario of finding good part-time people for accounting, information technology and general office specialist support.

“We came up with the idea to offer three-month unpaid internships because we need to cut costs,” Anderson said. “That way they could be trained and then hired on for the rest of their college career. We feel there are new college students that are constantly arriving, in those three categories. The employer will always have somebody new coming in.”

“We also talked about retainment,” Straight added. “We came up with different ways – a suggestion box, a monthly survey and a quarterly drawing – to maintain employees and keep them happy while working hard.”

Buchy said her favorite part of her job is the students.

“They are growing and learning and I can see where they will be,” she said. “When they are seniors, that is the best for me as they knock on the door and say, ‘Hey, can you help with my Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)? Or, ‘Where do you think I should go to college?’ Or, ‘What do you see are my strengths?’ I try to lead by example. Especially if things happen outside of the class. I encourage them to be a little more forgiving and excepting because in the end it builds better relationships.”

To find out more about Greenville City Schools Career Technology program, visit: www.greenville.k12.oh.us/CareerTech.aspx.

Greenville High School's Supply Chain Management eleventh grade Career-Tech students say they enjoy the valuable lessons learned in the program. Connor Null is not pictured in the photo. Greenville High School Career-Tech students at the Region 3 Business Professionals of America (BPA) Regional Awards Presentation. The event took place Tuesday, Jan. 31, at St. Clair Memorial Hall.

By Carolyn Harmon charmon@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4354. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

