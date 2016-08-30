Sen. Faber visits local brewery as state lifts restrictions

COLUMBUS — Senate President Keith Faber (R-Celina) joined owner and head brewer Fred Karm of Akron’s Hoppin’ Frog Brewery recently to recognize legislation that removed the state’s 12 percent alcohol by volume limit, allowing brewers to expand their offerings and increase Ohio’s competitiveness in the brewing industry.

President Faber, who co-sponsored the legislation to lift the limit for Ohio breweries, awarded Karm the gavel used during Senate session the day the bill was passed.

“Ohio is home to countless breweries and brewpubs, and it’s important that we equip these innovators and small businesses with the tools they need to compete,” said Faber. “We are committed to making Ohio a top state to open and operate a business and by lifting this restriction, small businesses like Hoppin’ Frog and many others will have room to grow or begin brewing in our state.”

The state had not changed the alcohol by volume limit since 2002, when it rose from 6 percent to 12 percent. The bill allows Ohio’s brewers to craft beers greater than 12 percent alcohol by volume if packaging states that the product is a high alcohol beer.

“It was a privilege to work on this issue with President Faber and the legislature. This is a big step forward for the brewery industry in Ohio, and we are very honored to receive this recognition,” said Karm. “To celebrate, we are throwing a weeklong party in our Tasting Room at Hoppin’ Frog Brewery and releasing our first beer above the old Ohio limit.”

Faber helped to champion the effort in the legislature to ensure that the state’s well-established craft beer industry remains ahead of the pack nationally and continues to provide jobs and opportunities for Ohioans.

Hoppin’ Frog Brewery is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this year and now distributes beer in 21 states and 18 countries.

