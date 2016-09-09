Secretary Husted’s office to hold open office hours

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced his office’s September regional office hours. Regional liaisons for the Secretary of State’s office will be in 14 counties around Ohio including Athens, Belmont, Crawford, Erie, Hamilton, Licking, Lorain, Mahoning, Perry, Pike, Stark, Warren, Williams, and Wood counties.

The purpose of open office hours is to give local residents an opportunity to learn more about, and stay connected with, the Secretary of State’s office in an informal and accessible setting. In addition to making voter registration forms and election information available, regional representatives will be on hand to answer questions and distribute materials to those interested in learning more about the other functions of the office such as the business services division and initiatives including the Ohio Business Profile and Military Ready-to-Vote program.

Regional office hours will be held locally at the following time and location:

Sept. 14 – Darke County – 1-3 p.m.

Greeneville Public Library

520 Sycamore Street

Greenville, OH 45331