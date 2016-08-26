Time to Revive party set in Greenville park

GREENVILLE — Time to Revive and local Darke County leadership is inviting the community to come together on Saturday, Aug. 27, to celebrate all God has done through reviveOHIO. Join the party at the City Park Band Shell in Greenville, Ohio, East Park Drive (just off East Main Street) at 5:30 p.m. for a free dinner and 7 p.m. for a prayer and worship service.

Time to Revive hopes to continue partnering with other communities throughout Ohio once the outreach wraps up in Darke County. The team invites others to come and see what God is doing through this movement. To participate or learn more about reviveOHIO, go to www.reviveOH.com, visit the reviveOHIO Facebook page, or call TTR Communications Director Janae Werner at 817-938-5229.