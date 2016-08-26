Steel Expressions is coming to St. Paul Lutheran Church

GREENVILLE — St. Paul Lutheran Church, 122 E. Fourth St, Greenville is happy to announce the return of Steel Expressions for their Sunday morning service on August 28 at a special 9:30 a.m. service (Please note the special time of the service).

Steel Expressions is a steel drum band based out of Arcanum. It was established in 1994 and continues today playing area fairs, churches, private parties, and community events. The group is under the direction of Marta Wetzel.

The group will be the entire service at St. Paul August 28 and will play such as favorites as “I’m a Believer,” “The Lord Bless You and Keep You,” “I’ll Fly Away,” and many others. We encourage you to attend this wonderful presentation of music.

“You will definitely be moving to the wonderful sounds of this incredible group,” said organizers.