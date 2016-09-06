Revive Ohio Darke County holds meeting

GREENVILLE — Revive Ohio Darke County will have its first engage meeting Saturday, Sept. 10 at the CMA, 306 Devor St. in downtown Greenville (just behind the Annie Oakley statue).

The schedule will be as follows: 7 a.m. for prayer, free breakfast at 8 a.m., outreach at 9 a.m.

After teams of four go out and talk and pray with the lost and hurting of Darke County, they will regroup at CMA at noon for testimonies. There will be no lunch or afternoon outreach.

All churches in Darke County are encouraged to participate in this outreach ministry.

“When the Dallas Revive team was here for three weeks in August, 363 accepted Christ and more than 200 were baptized,” said organizers. “It’s our desire to continue the work that has begun to transform our county for Christ. Please come and join us even if you were unable to make it in August.”

For more information, please call Pastor Shawn Harrison at 937-548-4955.