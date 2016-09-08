GREENVILLE — First Congregational Christian Church (FCCC), 115 W. Fifth St., Greenville, will be having a barbecue chicken dinner fundraiser to assist with the costs of its Christian Education for the coming year.

Chicken dinner tickets must be purchased in advance at FCCC or from any member of the church. Call the church at 548-3575 to make sure someone is in the office for ticket pick-up or contact Betsy Erwin at 417-6998 to purchase.

The cost is $7 per ticket and the meal includes barbecued chicken, chips, applesauce and a roll from Paul’s BBQ. Pop and water will be available for 50 cents.

Deadline to purchase tickets is Sunday.

Meals can be picked up at the FCCC Activity Building behind the church on Sept. 18 from noon to 3 p.m. There will also be a drive-thru carry-out service offered in the alley between Fifth and Devor streets.