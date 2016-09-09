GREENVILLE — On Saturday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. there will be a special “Praise In The Park” event with the area Christian rock band “Seven” performing at the Greenville City Park Marling Band Shell.

The group includes Scott Van Dyke on rhythm guitar and vocals with Jeff Pepiot on lead guitar. Local musicians Dirk Wideman is on bass guitar and background vocals with Nick Combs on percussion. The members of “Seven”, who have at various times played together over fourteen years, play a mixture of worship music and classic rock.

“They strive to honor God with their music while creating a positive environment for people to enjoy their concerts. A love offering will be taken during the program,” said organizers.

The concert is sponsored by the East Main Church of Christ to kick-off the congregation’s fall programs, including the church’s first fall Youth Group meeting for children from age 3 to 6th grade on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 4 to 6 p.m.

In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held at the church building located at 419 East Main Street in Greenville. Prior to the concert at 5 p.m. there will be a potluck carry-in picnic at the park’s Shelter #3 that anyone is invited to attend.

For more information, the church may be contacted at 937-547-1557.