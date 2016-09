VERSAILLES — Trinity Lutheran Church in Versailles is planning its annual hog roast meal on Sept. 18.

This will be dine-in, carry-out or drive-thru (along Steffin Street).

Serving will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out. The menu will include pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, au gratin potatoes and apple crisp.

The dinners are a donation of $6.5o each. Pre-sale tickets are available by calling the church office at 526-3091 or may be purchased at the door.

This is open to the public.