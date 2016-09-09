Annual congress set for Catholic leaders

PIQUA — The 41st annual Northern Area Congress will be held Sept. 17 at the Upper Valley Career Center in Piqua from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This event is sponsored by the Archdiocese of Cincinnati’s Northern Area Office of Evangelization and Catechesis, and is an annual gathering of leaders and teachers of religion in the area.

This year’s theme is “Prayer: The Faith Prayed.” Dr. Timone Davis, in her keynote address” Prep Work of Prayer,” will talk about creating habits that help people grow in their relationship with God. Davis is an assistant professor of pastoral theology at Loyola University Chicago Institute of Pastoral Studies.

After the keynote address, there will be two workshop sessions, allowing each participant to choose from 19 workshops. These workshops are recommend for teachers or catechists of various age levels and ministerial need. Participants of diverse ministries will find enrichment for their faith life and take home a clearer vision of their call to proclaim the gospel.

Participants can also review the newest religious education and spiritual resources as they browse the many displays by publishers, religious bookstores and Archdiocesan offices.

For more information or a brochure, contact the director of religious education at a local parish or the Archdiocesan Office of Evangelization and Catechesis in Sidney at 937-498-1192 or email at [email protected]

Approximately 200 people in the Miami Valley attend this event each year and more are always welcome.