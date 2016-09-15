Golf Scramble to benefit Haiti Mission trip

BRADFORD — The Bradford Church of the Brethren’s Outreach Team is hosting a Golf Scramble on September 25 at Stillwater Valley Golf Club in Versailles. All proceeds from the golf scramble will benefit the Haiti Mission trip that is planned for June 2017.

“The people of Haiti are still recovering from the devastating earthquake of 2010 and many families still live in make-shift housing. Child exploitation and slavery are common occurrences. Haitians also face much evil due to the predominance of Voodoo priests and practices. The mission team is so excited for the opportunity to go to Haiti and serve the people there. They will be focusing their time on orphanages, teaching children about God and ministering to the community and the local youths,” said organizers.

Space is still available for 4-person teams to participate in this Golf Scramble. The fee is $60 per golfer and will include: catered meal, 18 holes of golf, golf cart, door prizes, first place team prize, golfer gift, and closest to the pin prize.

Win $5,000 for yourself and $5,000 for the Mission trip in our Hole-in-One Challenge sponsored by M&T Excavating.

Other outing Sponsors include: BD Transportation, Bruns Animal Clinic, Clearwater Plumbing, Coldwell Banker Heritage Realtors/Susie Christ, Dave Knapp Ford, Family Health, Greenville National Bank, M & T Excavating, Secure Retirement Solutions, Troy Ford, and Versailles Feed Mill.

If you would like to golf in or sponsor this fun event for a good cause, please contact Jenni Reed at 937-418-7119 or via email at [email protected] for more information or to sign up.