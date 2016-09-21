Online women’s conference simulcast offered

GREENVILLE — EUM Women’s Ministry is hosting a simulcast of this nationwide special Concert of Prayer event on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. at the EUM Downtown Campus (111 Devor Street, Greenville, OH).

“The serious problems that plague our world won’t be solved through human effort or political strategies. Our only hope is for God to intervene. Throughout dark times in history, He has called women to their knees, and He has worked through their prayers. We’re believing God for a historic gathering of women to join together and Cry Out! for such a time as this,” said organizers.

“Imagine … hundreds of thousands of women gathered in thousands of locations … seeking Him together! What could be more vital at this critical time, than for women to bow together before the God of heaven and earth and cry out to Him for mercy and supernatural intervention in our world, our nation, our churches, our cities, and our homes? Experience the power and joy of corporate prayer as together we cry out to God to do in us and in our nation what no man-made effort can accomplish. “When the righteous cry for help, the Lord hears.” (Psalm 34:17)”

Join in with thousands of women across America and around the world to pray for revival! Or gather a small group of women or participate on your own in the comfort of your home. Contact Cindy Crawford at 548-3211 ext. 213 or [email protected] to register or visit www.truewoman16.com for more information.

Staff report

Jeff Harper is Lead Pastor at EUM Church. The contemporary worship services are Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 9, 10:30, and 11:59 a.m. at the Worship Center located at 1451 Sater Street and a traditional worship service is Sunday 9:45 a.m. at the Downtown Campus at 111 Devor Street in Greenville. Kidmunity Children’s Ministry is available for kids age birth through grade six at the 6:30 p.m., 9:00, 10:30 and 11:59 am services. The Downtown Campus, 111 Devor Street, houses the offices. For more information, go to www.eumchurch.org or call 548-3211.

