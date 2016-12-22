Christmas appeal for historic church

VERSAILLES — A site on the Ohio Historical Societies List of Historic Places, St. Peter’s is a unique Darke County treasure. Where else can a church survive 111 years after its closing?

This log church covered by clapboard siding is truly unique to have survived and the letter below from her trustees hopes to secure this landmark for the next 100 years:

“As we gather to celebrate the birth of the Christ child in our various houses of worship, many of us allow thoughts of our ancestors to creep into our conscience like the familiar scent of fresh pine or an old ornament that has decorated our trees for more years than we can remember.

You can almost hear the crunch of the snow under the runner of the sleigh as it makes its way to St. Peter’s for the Christmas Eve service.

“The familiar sounds of the church bell cuts through the cold, crisp air to all the farms around the church beckoning the faithful to worship.

“The black wood stove warms the church as the crackling sound fills the meeting room. The old copper coffee pot has been heating waiting for the circuit pastor to arrive.

“The fresh cut tree sits by the organ and the first strands of “Silent Night” drift through the room.

“What wouldn’t we give to have been a part of that setting! But what if the next generation of Darke County families doesn’t have the same opportunities as we have to come home to historic St. Peter?

“To insure that never happens we need your help to raise funds to continue to maintain the church and the cemetery as those whom have come before us have done since 1850.

“Please consider a special ‘Christmas gift’ this year to support this historic legacy known as St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. Your gifts may be sent in c/o either Richard Shumaker: 5958 Children’s Home-Bradford Road, Greenville, Ohio 45331 or James Kelch: 105 Greenhaven Drive, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

“We the trustees of St. Peter’s thank you for your generosity and look forward to welcoming you ‘home again’ on Sept. 18, 2017. for our annual Homecoming Celebration.”

May this season of His birth renew you, and brings you God’s peace. Merry Christmas!

