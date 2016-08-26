Versailles News: Politics and insanity

A blonde and brunette are watching the news.

The blonde says to the brunette, “I bet you $100 that the man won’t jump off the building.”

The brunette takes the bet, and the man jumps.

The brunette says, “No, I can’t take your money, I saw this before and I knew he jumped.”

The blonde says, “I saw it before, too, but I didn’t think he would jump again.”

Jokes like this aren’t funny when you have to explain them. Nonetheless I can’t help think they exemplify a large number of Americans that complain about the ills of our present political and economic system, but do nothing to bring about change. Doing nothing would include not voting, not keeping informed, or voting for the same ineffective or corrupt politicians.

Everyone knows it is impolite to talk politics, but some cannot help themselves. Those people that cannot help themselves understand the importance of speaking up and that the upcoming presidential election and the next many elections to come are paramount. The United States of America’s present condition didn’t happen overnight. It occurred gradually over years with the judicial branch of government’s Supreme Court rulings of whether something was constitutional or unconstitutional. These nine justices have supreme power, cannot be overturned and are constantly setting precedents by their interpretation of the constitution.

These judges are guilty of infringing upon the separation of Church and State, by establishing laws against the teachings of church. Separation of Church and State was never intended to separate us from God. It was intended to prevent government from ever deciding for us what we choose to believe. The US President appoints the Supreme Court judges and Congress must approve them. Three justices are expected to be appointed during this upcoming presidential term. Don’t be influenced by reporters that spin words or biased polls airing on the news, you must vote your conscience and your children/grandchildren’s future.

Upcoming events:

Don’t forget to pick up your barbecue chicken dinner tonight at the old firehouse from 3:30-6 p.m. if you bought a pre-sale ticket from the Versailles Rotary.

Remember breakfast with the Tigers at the football fieldhouse this Sunday from 8-11 a.m. The meal consists of pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee and juice for $6.

Remember to case your daily ballot for one Miss America contestant as “America’s Choice,” until Sept. 6, by either Facebook or at https://www.facebook.com/missamerica.

Mark your calender for Saturday and Sunday of the Labor Day week you’ll want to check out the entertainment on the K of C grounds. The VHS Alumni Association has organized an “End of Summer Bash” free and open to the public. Music begins at 4 p.m. and concludes at 11 p.m. both nights. Music performed by Renegade, Jim “Buff” Francis, Karma’s Pawn, Clark Manson, Mark Cantwil, MicStand, and Mustang Sally. There will be food and beverages available for sale.

Happy birthday Owen Theodore Finnarn, Libby Koch (88), Stacy Dirksen, Chris Kemper, Erin Rismiller, Violet Rhoades (3), Tiffany Potter, Colton Reese, Matt Pulfer, Jamie Delancey, Scott Peters, Myrna Lou Warner, Deb Rose, Scott Peters, Joe Magoto, Louise Grilliot, Chloe Alexander, Shirley Baker, Jacqui Rethman, Lynda York, Chris Lennon, Kellie Longfellow, Lynn, Brooks and Tessa Blakeley, Mary Jo High, Julie Poeppelman, Cathy Huber, Carol Frey, Carol Dunkel, Cameo Monnin, Mary Anne Stucke, Kathy Gehret, Karen Holsapple, Crystal Buteau, Heidi DeMange, Lynn James, Nick Eilerman, Kaleb Matchett, Mary Seman, and Mariah Collins as their birthdays approach as well as, anniversary wishes to Tammy and Mark Thomas (2), Megan and Keith Wuebker (5), Kim and Scott Ward (10), Heather and Todd Prenger, Lori and Rob Cordonnier (22), Dawn and Tony Brandt (26), Jody and Doug Groff (26), Shawn and Chris Kemper (29), Debbie and Art Francis (37), Lynn and Kent James (36), Cheryl and Dave Fine (45), Joan and Larry Roll (48), Linda and Carl Meyer (53), Kay and Dave Holfinger (57), Peggy and Jack Borgerding (62). Hello and thank you to Jo Langenkamp and Betty Kremer.

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Cameron Magoto, Lewis May, Connie (Baltes) Lechleiter, Linda Henry, Pete Ecabert, Levadia Barga, Susan Crocker, Patty Jenkinson, Bob Homan (cancer), Jeanne Simon, Paul Cordonnier, Jack Borgerding, Dave Flatter, Norma Raterman, Noah Evans, Linda Wilson, Adam Schwieterman, Lois Youngker, Delores Williams, Sam Yagle, Barb Goubeaux, Jan Turner, David Zumberger, Brian Voisard, Cyril Frantz, Dan Monnin, Michelle Ullom, John Davis, Eileen Rahm, Cyril Voisard, Barb Agne, Samantha Smith, and all those who are sick, suffering, hospitalized or homebound.

Heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Mary Parker (89), Emerita Boerger (93) and remembering the lives of Bob Menke, Julius Jutte, John Pequignot, Gail Teegarden, Marietta Holthaus, Dustin Rutter, and Patty (Rismiller) Kowalewski, Billy Hayes, Karen Stone, Bev Armstrong, Glenna Burke, Margaret Reck, Dan Batty, Louis Doenges, Max Huffman, Mildred McEldowney, and all those not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their recently passing nears.

“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results.” ~Albert Einstein

“Times change but human nature does not, the Bible is an excellent study of human nature.” ~C. Edwards

“Absolute power corrupts absolutely.” ~Lord Acton

http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_KathyMagatoWEB-3.jpg

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her weekly Versailles community column. She can be reached at [email protected] or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her weekly Versailles community column. She can be reached at [email protected] or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.