Sweet & Sassy: Fair’s all about making friends

It’s the end of another Great Darke County Fair, the nine-day festival where you meet old friends and make new ones.

That’s where Dad met Mom more than 70 years ago and me and my three siblings are ever so grateful…at least I am. I don’t have a clue how many friends I’ve made over the years at the fair, but I’m sure that number is way up there.

It’s always nice each year for me and son Jamie to see Ron and Suzanne Smith of the Arcanum area. I met them, I’m thinking, during one of the 4-H revues in the Youth Building. It might even be 10 years when our paths crossed. And, it’s always good to see them and catch up on each other’s lives. They are kind people, who are very easy to talk to and make you feel at home.

It is always fun getting to know the 4-Hers who work at the Youth Building where I spend a lot of my time during fair week and watching the singing groups at the Gazebo (especially Harmony), but I didn’t get down there that much this year. We even missed Spittin’ Image, because I had no assignments that night and wanted to get some rest. Sorry, Blaine and Brian. Maybe next year.

I’m sure glad I had the opportunity to cover the Oldest Person at the fair this year, and, no it wasn’t me. It was Lucille Frankman Thomas, who will mark her 103rd birthday on Sept. 10. I interviewed her one time and she still remembered me. A wonderful lady. Last year’s winner, Roy Weikert lost to her by a little more than month. He will turn 103 on Oct. 22.

I want to congratulate the Fine Arts Department on 40 years of existence at this, the 160th Great Darke County Fair. Nancy Foureman and Jacquie Clark, local artists, helped make that department become a reality.

I am so grateful to those who came up to me at the fair to greet me, since I can’t see everybody on the grounds during my jaunts on the grounds, so those gestures are appreciated. I know I will always have friends from there.

Friends once again made this fair a pleasure. Love ‘em all.

•••••

Don’t forget:

• Ansonia American Legion’s first fish fry of the season will be Sept. 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. and its last breakfast will be on Sept. 10 from 6 to 11 a.m.

•••••

Happy birthday to:

• Sept. 1 to Naoma House, Haylee Cross, Jansen Newbauer, Beth Campbell, Katie Grow, Kim Miller and Greg “Goob” Goodwin.

• Sept. 2 to Helen Willman (90), Tina Woodard Scarberry, Amber Woodard, Bonita Stewart, Chantelle Farmer Sebring, Marlene Riffell, Mindy Brumbaugh Walters, James Weeks, William Cooley and Katie Davis DeLand.

• Sept. 3 to Georgette Thornhill, Sharon Staver Lyme, Rhonda Rodeheffer Rismiller, Susie Riegle, Kay Curry, Dan Wilkin, Lila Pinney, Chris Rinderle and Chad Denniston.

• Sept. 4 to Janet Hall, Joe Widener, Karen Holsapple, Jason Bowers, Karen Holsapple, Brittany McCullough and Dylan Hathaway.

• Sept. 5 to Steph Helmke, Cassandra Hartzell, Jill Walters Riegle and LuAnn Boyd.

• Sept. 6 to Charlene Thornhill, Kathy Boggs, Rose Swanson and Traci Androne.

• Sept. 7 to Linda Mikesell-Schatz, Kendra Hess, David Keiser, Ginny Nieport, Shirley Miller (80) and Joanne Wilker.

Happy belated birthday to Leon Howard, Aug. 18; and Keith Howard and Jeff Peters, both on Aug. 24.

Happy anniversary to Leon and Eloise Kissinger on Sept. 1; Coy and Chris Boroff and Gary and Sharon Deeter, all on Sept. 3; Maurice and Ruth Herron and Paul and Rhonda Gigandet, all on Sept. 5; Ted and Karen Nealeigh on Sept. 6; and John and Roberta Westfall and Joanne and Jerry Wilker, all on Sept. 7.

•••••

Don’t forget to pray for: Steve Schafer, Connie Apple, Kohen Thwaits, Pat Johnson, Lowell Elsass, Linda Johnston, Stacy Dorko, Dick Michael, Tracy Bailey, Terri Martin, Carol Bollheimer, Roger McEowen, Tim King, Gary Poor, Clinton Linebaugh, Layna Best, Jean Eastridge, Justin Ungericht, Alishia Clark Funk, Glenna Curry, Shannon Peters Hall, Tom Hawkins, Mike Bale, Phyllis Gibbons, Rosemary Wetzel, Greg Whittington, George Fanning, Angie Young Noggler, Kenny Borger, Mary Marshall, Jenson Fullerton, Judy York, Sue Miller, Gary Reier, Carmen Sanders, Michael Allen Clark, Elmer Long, Anthony Joyner, Shirley Mead, Harry Moody, Jim Moody, Linda Subler, Jerrod Pratt, Tim Ridenour, Shelly Hoffman, Keith Howard, Betty Grimes, Kathy Magoto, Dean Brewer, Lisa Hall, Dick Neff, Tammy Shapiro, Ken Martin, David Magoto, Phil Clark, Sonny Hunt, Don and Nina McDaniel, D’Arleen Waymire, Pappy Harshman, Delores Duncan, John Klipstine, Elsie Svajda, Dave Sherman, Sue Chitty, Phil Chilcoat, Christine Pipenger, Paul Barton, Terry Ungericht, Gracyn Blackburn, Robert Codling, Dave Starline, Bob Hiestand Jr.

Also, Kathy and Tom Hamilton, Joanne Sharp, Ivan Miller, Cindy Elson, Cary Van De Grift, Dina Dancer Morris, Teresa Mayo Amspaugh, Tina Kiser Deaton, Tonia Thompson, Fred Monnin, Stephen “Brownie” Brown, Nate Epperson, Brad Pipenger, Faye Schlecty, Sheila Reed, Bill Beasley, Steve Cunningham, Kody Ketring, Bob and Sandy Finkbine, Kevin Dickey, Joe Martin, Brenda Grimes, Margaret “Peg” Bundy, Kevin Hemmerich, Penny Starns, Tim Heck, Vanna (Hannam) Abbott, Addie Henderson, Barb Morrow Zimmerman, Samantha Smith, Todd Walls, Ron Kramer, Dana Holzapfel, Kara Didier, Carla Welch, Bill Schuette and to all those others who suffer from the many debilitating diseases.

And, God bless all of our military people serving and protecting this nation, as well as rescue, fire and law enforcement personnel who put their lives on the line to protect us.

•••••

Son Jamie and I extend our condolences to the families of: Larry Stump, Lowell Price and Jack Powell.

•••••

Think about it: “After all is said and done, there isn’t a lot left to say or do.” — Unknown

http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_lindasnewmugshotWEB-3.jpg http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_smithsatfairWEB.jpg http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_oldest2peopleWEB.jpg

By Linda Moody Sweet & Sassy

Linda Moody is a staff writer for The Daily Advocate. Her column appears every Saturday. She can be reached at [email protected]

Linda Moody is a staff writer for The Daily Advocate. Her column appears every Saturday. She can be reached at [email protected]