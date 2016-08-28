Today’s Challenges: Donuts and life

Wow, I just got some good news! Well, may be not “good,” for me physically, perhaps interesting would be a better word.

I was reading one of my favorite medical reports (which I have found to be very informative and trustworthy) and found a way to justify my oft denied craving for Crispy Cream donuts. The report said that they have found that there is more sugar in a Starbucks Frapachino than in a Crispy Cream donut… So, now I can justify myself in skipping Starbucks and instead picking up a Crispy Cream donut with chocolate icing!

OK, I’ll continue to skip the donuts, but I still like them and really could feel more justified in eating one (or two) now. Isn’t it strange how our minds work? I have often said in considering life, that I can find a way to justify just about anything I want. Think about it, the “new car” commercials on television plant the idea that it would just be great to have a new car. Suddenly you start hearing noises when you drive. You notice that the paint is a little more faded and scratched than you had thought. The tires are going to have to be replaced soon and there are some other repairs that you have been putting off, so why not start dreaming about the new car. Then before long the dream becomes a passion and soon you are the owner of a new car (and new car payments).

Now the same is true of furniture, appliances or even your house. For some folks it is even their spouse or families that they begin finding reasons to replace. Some even decide that their lives need some changing (and not necessarily for the better). They decide to find out about all the world is trying for fun, excitement and stimulation. They become involved in drinking, gambling and perhaps even sexual relationships outside of the marriage covenant.

Now the world says this is great, they say: “try new things,” “live your life anyway you want,” “don’t let old moral views hold you back,” perhaps even “Crispy Cream donuts are good for you.” Yet, the apostle Peter warned 2000 years ago, “Be serious and keep watch; the Evil One, who is against you, goes about like a lion with open mouth in search of food; Do not give way to him but be strong in your faith, in the knowledge that your brothers who are in the world undergo the same troubles. (1 Peter 5:8-9)

So where does this leave us? How do we deal with this issue? King Solomon gave us an answer a couple of centuries ago when he said: “All has been heard; here is the conclusion of the matter: Fear God and keep his commandments, for this is the duty of all mankind. For God will bring every deed into judgment, including every hidden thing, whether it is good or evil”. (Ecclesiastes 12:13-14)

Well having said all that, I think I’ll head over for a Crispy Cream donut… well maybe not!

http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_RussLawsonWEB-1.jpg

By Russ Lawson Today’s Challenges

Russ Lawson is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with his column Today’s Challenges. He is semi-retired and an elder at the Mid-County Church of Christ. He can be reached at [email protected] Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

