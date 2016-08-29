Arcanum News: Fall season arriving

The Pitsburg Church of the Brethren will begin its fall concert series on Sunday at 6 p.m. by holding their semi-annual hymn sing. What better way to start off the fall season than by giving praises to God through song!

This is the time for guests to call out their favorite hymn and join the entire congregation singing it. Please plan to attend and try to stump our musicians with your requests. (song books provided) The church is located at the west edge of Pitsburg at 8376 Pitsburg-Laura Road.

We are very fortunate in our community to have the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society. AWTHS is a non-profit organization dedicated to collecting, preserving, interpreting and disseminating the history of Southern Darke County and the Village of Arcanum located in Southwestern Ohio. The Society was founded in March of 2004 and is comprised of members who share a common interest of “Connecting the Present, to the Past.” The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society, Inc. meets at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of September, November, January, March and May at 123 W. George Street, Arcanum. The January meeting features the election of officers and board of directors; members and non-members are welcome.

This year’s current officers are President–Jenny Quigney, vice president–Fred Troutwine, treasurer–Jerry Kramer, recording and corresponding secretary–Connie Norris, and program chair–Barb Deis. Directors of AWTHS are Dave Flora, Keith Furlong, Bill Metzcar, Larry Wallace, Dick Troutwine and Joyce Colville. The AWTHS welcome visitors to tour their facility or use the reference room, the building is also available for rent for a family reunion, birthday party, baby or wedding shower, etc. at a very reasonable rate. For inquiries please contact Dick or Sharon Troutwine at 692-5128.

Congratulations to the Arcanum High School cheerleaders on a second-place finish in dance at the Darke County Fair Cheerleading Competition! Awesome job girls representing Arcanum!

The Arcanum-Butler Local School District is dedicated to the preparation of students for a global workforce that will require 21st century skills. Over the next several years, teaching and learning will be transformed through student utilization of digital resources and 1:1 digital devices to provide a more personalized learning experience. Formative assessments will be used by teachers to select resources and activities based on students’ identified needs, thus allowing all students to meet or exceed grade level standards and become college and career ready. Therefore, the Arcanum-Butler Local School District is implementing a 1:1 Pilot Program at the start of the 2016-17 school year.

As part of the program, every student in fifth grade is assigned a Chromebook for access to web-based resources for personalized learning and to meet the needs of individual students. The program empowers students to maximize their learning and prepare them for college and the workplace. Chromebooks are distributed at the beginning of each year. This 1:1 program (one device for each student) will begin during the 2016-17 school year as a pilot program for all fifth-grade students. Fifth-grade students and staff will be given a Chromebook to use during the school day and at home. The Chromebooks will allow us to implement Schoology, a learning management system, as a framework to handle all aspects of the learning process, as well as many apps and online resources that will aid in enhancing and differentiating instruction. These digital tools will allow all students to interact and collaborate with others and create authentic products so that they are participating in activities that mirror the real world.

This initiative will be sustained through major reductions in district spending through the replacement of print resources. Besides a reduction in textbook costs, the administration anticipates a reduction in paper usage and copier and printer costs. Since every student will have a device, the district will no longer spend funds for general use computer labs. They will continue to provide information regarding the personalized learning initiative as it becomes available this spring. Thanks for all your support!

The Arcanum Alumni Advisory Committee invites any AHS graduate to join in on the planning of the renovation of the 2017 Alumni Trojan Homecoming formerly called the Alumni Banquet. There are many ways to serve; subcommittees are being formed now as well as fundraisers for the scholarship fund. The primary purpose of this meeting will be to plan for our fall and winter fundraisers. If you are interested in helping, please call Tom Fourman at 692-5290 or Linda (Yount) Newbauer at 996-8264. The committee will meet on Sept. 7 in the high school library at Arcanum Schools at 7 p.m.

http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Vickie_RhodehamelWEB-4.jpg

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at [email protected] Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at [email protected] Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.