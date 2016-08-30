New Madison News: Fair’s over; other events slated

The smells and sounds of the fair will have to wait another year. Despite some wet periods of time, the fair offered its 4-H presentations, animal competition and lots of food stands. The young and young at heart enjoyed rides and attempts to bring home a prize from booths along the midway. And, fair number 160 is history.

We enjoyed the Chicago presentation! A sound from the past that entertains in the present.

Tri-Village students return to classrooms Aug. 30. Most of the students will be ready to meet new teachers and find new challenges. Curriculum and process may change but the same feelings of anticipation and anxiety are part of the mix as new notebooks take on a life of notes and fresh pencils are sharpened and pens are uncapped.

If you noticed items of clothing that no longer fits, and games no longer played, put them in the category of sale items and join the community garage sales from Sept. 8-11. This will be a good time to find children’s clothing items and sweaters and jackets will be welcomed on fall evenings.

Enjoy a good beef pot pie supper on Sept. 10 at the New Madison United Methodist Church. This annual supper is growing in popularity as they follow the recipe of the original Buffet Pot Pie. Served with desserts and salads, the public is invited to this event. Start autumn with a community meal. A free will offering will be taken.

The return to school means athletics will be going full steam ahead.

In football a couple of away games are on the schedule. The Patriots will play Wes-Del in Indiana on Friday and Preble Shawnee on Sept. 9. The football lights will shine again in New Madison when Riverview East plays on Sept. 16. The junior high football program will have the Lehman Catholic team away on Sept. 1. They play Troy Christian on Sept. 20 at their school but Fort Loramie will be home on Sept. 29.

Volleyball has Miami East at home on Sept. 1, Covington away on Sept. 6 and Bethel away on Sept. 8. The team travels to Troy Christian on Sept. 10. Ansonia comes to New Madison on Sept. 13 and Southeastern will be the guest on Sept. 17. Junior High volleyball is scheduled for an away game on Thursday with Miami East, and then three home games: Covington on Sept. 6, Bethel on Sept. 8 and Arcanum on Sept. 10.

Cross Country has the Covington Invitational on Saturday. Troy Invitational on Sept. 10 and Eaton Invitational on Sept. 17. The Patriot Invitational will be held Sept. 27.

Golf is well underway and the boys’ team will have Bradford on Thursday Versailles Invitational on Saturday and Ansonia on Sept. 6 followed by National Trail on Sept. 8, and the Jet Invitational on Sept. 10. The team finishes with Sept. 12, Franklin Monroe; Sept. 13, Mississinawa ; Sept. 15, Tri County North; Sept. 19, TV South; and the CCC on Sept. 22.

The ladies have golf on Sept. 6 with Covington, Sept. 8 with National Trail, Sept. 12 with Franklin Monroe and Sept. 13 with Miami East before the CCC on Sept. 22.

Cheer the Patriots and enjoy another school year.

This week’s congratulations to the school for completion of the football complex as scheduled. Friday Night Lights are a reality at Tri-Village.

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at [email protected] Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

