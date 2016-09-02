DCCA News: The time is now

As always, it is difficult to believe that summer has zipped past and the time has arrived to make plans for the soon-to-arrive fall and winter seasons; I highly recommend including Darke County Center for the Arts’ Artists Series in your list of things to look forward to. High quality artists are assured, the price is definitely right, and you can probably arrive at beautiful, historic Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in less than 30 minutes.

Although many patrons have already purchased their season tickets, good seats still remain. What’s holding you back?

The common excuse that you might not be able to attend all the shows is easily combatted; when you buy your tickets, note each performance on your calendar, and then, don’t schedule anything else on that date. Although no one knows precisely what the future holds, the likelihood of a life-changing event or of a more entertaining possibility occurring on the same Saturday night as an Artists Series performance is exceedingly small, so planning around not-likely-to-happen happenings just seems silly to me.

Some people say, “I’ve never heard of these performers; how do I know they’ll be any good?” Well, because of today’s highly segmented society, you have probably not heard of many artists revered by fans of specific genres; gaining wide recognition in the entertainment industry seems to be harder than ever regardless of talent and skill. But DCCA personnel have vetted hundreds of artists, and know a lot about the ones chosen for their program schedule. You can trust DCCA, which has an outstanding reputation earned by not presenting junk, among other strengths.

And season tickets are a bargain! Individual seats for four Artists Series shows cost a total of $95, while a season ticket goes for $75, making one of the shows a freebie! For $25 more, you can add DCCA’s Special Event, “A Salute to Roy Rogers” by America’s favorite cowboys Riders In the Sky, to the package, saving $5 off the ticket price for that highly anticipated show which will undoubtedly sellout.

Time is short to take advantage of a season subscription, as DCCA’s Artists Series opens soon with internationally-known guitar duo Loren and Mark taking the stage at St. Clair Memorial Hall on Sept. 24. Their varied repertoire and superb vocals along with their easy rapport with each other and their audience promise at the very least a pleasant evening of good music, and possibly much more.

It’s difficult to believe that anyone would choose to miss DCCA’s holiday presentation of beloved Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol on Dec. 17. Whether or not you’ve ever heard of the play’s actors or award-winning production company North County Center for the Arts National Touring Company, this familiar and timeless tale filled with songs of the season will be a Yule-tide highlight. And although they are not yet a household name in this country, Galway-based ensemble “We Banjo 3” has gained renown among bluegrass and Americana aficionados and is much admired in Irish music circles; the unique quartet will energize the audience assembled for their Feb. 4 concert.

Many loyal patrons will flock to Memorial Hall when Toledo Symphony Orchestra closes DCCA’s Artists Series on April 29; TSO has become a beloved tradition here, presenting concerts structured to appeal to DCCA audiences by simply playing music that people long to hear. TSO shows are not in any way intimidating, negating the factor often cited by people avoiding performances by “classical” performers because of fear that “I might not understand it.” A deep understanding of music could further enhance enjoyment of any performance, but a TSO concert is entertaining, engaging, and leaves you “feelin’ good,” regardless of musical knowledge or lack thereof.

So “hurry, hurry, hurry!” Don’t miss out on this golden opportunity to have a really good time enriching your life through the arts. To get your season tickets now, contact DCCA at 937-547-0908 or [email protected] , or visit their Website at www.centerforarts.net.

http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_delkcolumnWEB.jpg

By Marilyn Delk DCCA News

Marilyn Delk is a director of the Darke County Center for the Arts and can be reached at [email protected] Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Marilyn Delk is a director of the Darke County Center for the Arts and can be reached at [email protected] Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.