Individualism and priorities

Over the years I have witnessed how individualized everyone’s thinking has become. Anymore it is almost impossible for two people to agree on anything.

It’s as if every one of us has different priorities. I have discovered what we make a priority we will always make time for; therefore, it is also true what we spend our time on is what we deem as priority.

What do you spend your time on? For the last three weeks many of the Christian Churches in Darke County participated in a revival. Christians from all over the United States (not just Ohio) travelled to Greenville, attended morning worship, broke into groups of four traveling through Darke County evangelizing and praying for individuals. At noon they again met up for discussion and a meal broke into different groups of four and again spread the word and offered their prayers to those they met. Finally they met for evening meal and adjourned until the next day; Monday through Saturday for three weeks. Christians used their vacation time to attend this revival for a day or a week.

These individuals, as well as a great many of us feel we are living in troubled times. But I’ve got to believe if we truly put God first instead of our wallets or earthly desires perhaps we could turn things around. This is an election year and perfect example of individualism run amuck. The Republicans had something like 14 candidates vying for party nomination, now Donald Trump is the party candidate but the party is disarray. And sadly their division is nothing new; they didn’t like Bob Dole, John McCain, or Mitt Romney and in each case the party candidate lost. I am not a Republican or a Democrat, because I believe a two-party system no longer exists. But I am a Christian and “as for me and my house I will choose the Lord”, therefore I cannot vote for anyone that supports abortion or same sex marriage.

Upcoming events:

Remember to case your daily ballot for one Miss America contestant as “America’s Choice until Sept. 6, by either Facebook or at https://www.facebook.com/missamerica.

This is Labor Day weekend with a free End of Summer Music Bash held on the K of C grounds. Music begins at 4 p.m. and concludes at 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Music performed by Renegade, Jim “Buff” Francis, Karma’s Pawn, Clark Manson, Mark Cantwil, MicStand, and Mustang Sally. There will be lots of food and beverage available for sale.

Happy 103rd birthday to Mildred Dill!! Also birthday wishes to Josie Philipot (2), Courtney Moody, Mary Jo Nixon, Sarah Rhoades, Cathy Huber, Heidi DeMange, Ken Wagner, Emmie Smith, Kelli Longfellow, Barbara Monnin, Rylee Johnson, Kyzer Johns, Amber Broerman, Jeanne Johnson, Joan Marshal, Carmen Snyder, Jim Kelch, Karen Friar, Jennifer Mertz, Richard Frantz, Ed Subler, Anne Mangen, Steve Borchers, Emily Mumaw, Shelly Grogean, Jessie Zumberger, Miriam Poling, Doug Koverman, Jenny Condon, Joann Wilker, Kari Didier, Tyler Clack and Mary Ann Winner as their birthdays approach as well as, anniversary wishes to Leslie and Kevin Phlipot (4), Jamie and Chad Koesters (9), Joyce and Jeff Rider (19), Tricia and Andy Ingle (24), Jeffie and Scott Voisard, Melanie and John Rimmer (31), Carla and Gary Hummel (34), Karen and Gary Dues (41), Susan and Phil McEldowney (41), Mary Jo and Jerald Hecht (42), Carmen and Charles Kingrey (46), Sherry and Richard Francis (52), Martha and Norbert John Magoto (62), Irma and Urban Arling (61), Joanne and Joe Marshal (62) and belated wishes to Mildred and Carl Dapore (56). Many thanks to Pastor David Wilson of Webster Church for keeping me updated on birthdays and anniversaries.

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Lewis Didier, Paul Fleenor, Mrs. Burch, Alan Stammen, Tom Monnin (Russia), Cameron Magoto, Lewis May, Connie (Baltes) Lechleiter, Linda Henry, Pete Ecabert, Levadia Barga, Susan Crocker, Patty Jenkinson, Bob Homan, Paul Cordonnier, Jack Borgerding, Norma Raterman, Noah Evans, Linda Wilson, Adam Schwieterman, Lois Youngker, Sam Yagle, Barb Goubeaux, Jan Turner, David Zumberger, Brian Voisard, Cyril Frantz, Dan Monnin, Michelle Ullom, John Davis, Eileen Rahm, Cyril Voisard, Barb Agne, Samantha Smith, and all those who are sick, suffering, hospitalized or homebound.

Heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Kimberly Gump (57), Rickie Dynes (64), Paul Daniel (99) and remembering the lives of Elmer Rethman, Rick Haft, Patrick Davidson, Dan Sheets, Phyllis Pitsenbarger, Jerry McConaha, Zoe Ann Stephan, Jim Pequignot, Carl Voisard, Roy Minnich, JoAnn Davis, Tess Subler, Gale Blakeley, Anna Subler, Leo Prenger, Karl Brumbaugh, and all those not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their recently passing nears.

Abortion kills more than 46,000,000 babies each year a statistic from www.guttmacher.org

“We cannot diminish the value of one category of human life — the unborn — without diminishing the value of all human life.” ~Ronald Reagan

“Laws have to be backed up with resources and political will. And deep-seated cultural codes, religious beliefs and structural biases have to be changed.” ~Hillary Clinton April 23, 2015 speech delivered at the Women’s World Summit

“The Bible must be considered as the great source of all truth but which men are to be guided in government as well as in all social transactions.” ~Noah Webster

Versailles News: Individualism and priorities

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Ayette is a teacher at St. Mary’s Catholic School. She can be reached at [email protected] Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

