Arcanum News: Goodbye August, hello September!

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society (AWTHS) will present their fall program on Thursday at 7 p.m. at 123 W. George St. in Arcanum. The program is about the Old One- and Two-Room School Houses of Southern Darke County.

It will focus on the following townships: Twin, Butler, Van Buren, Monroe, and Franklin Township schools with a brief history of the first early Arcanum School The program is a Power Point and will focus on some of the district #’s, names and locations of the old schools. Members of the AWTHS have interviewed students and teachers stories along with educational facts of the school and area. The public is invited and asked to bring school photos to share. They are also looking for stories of those living in an old school houses as well as certain photos that the society’s library collection does not have.

AWTHS will be open Saturday morning for Tour De Donut with a tent outside (weather permitting). Appointments for house tours or research are encouraged. Please call 937/417-3746. *We’ve had some issues with our e-mail.

Arcanum-Butler Local Schools welcomed six new staff members for the 2016-17 school year and they are Emilie Rice-elementary special ed aide, Heather Marsh-middle school/high school band director, Brenda Burns-AELC aide, Officer Jeramy Hyden-school resource officer, Christen Cyphers-high school language arts, and Brian Pohlman – middle school/high school agricultural education. Welcome to Arcanum!

Congrats Marcy Bradshaw for placing 10th at the Bob Schul XC Invitational! All of the fall sports seasons are in full-swing!

REMINDER: The Arcanum Alumni Committee will meet on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the AHS Library. The primary purpose of this meeting will be to plan for their fall and winter fundraisers. All interested parties are encouraged to attend.

Traffic Alert – Please read and pass along: the Arcanum-Butler Local School was recently alerted to the following closure that could impact our school district and community. State Route 49 will be closing between Pitsburg-Laura Road and Hollansburg-Sampson starting today through Sept. 27 due to work needing to be completed by ODOT. Traffic is likely going to be routed through Arcanum which has the potential of having a significant impact on getting to and from school safely. Events such as the Tour De Donut in town and the Eldora World 100 race will further increase traffic moving through our area. Please consider the impact of safety and extra travel time for walkers, bike riders and drivers and speak to your children.

IWANA starts at Immanuel Baptist Church Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. This is a program for children ages 3 years old through sixth grade teaching them about God’s Word, fun games, and verse memorization. Everyone is invited to attend. Next week is “Get the Scoop” night with Ice Cream for all! IBC is located at 500 W. South St. in Arcanum.

Please join the Lentz and Flatter families at a Wine Tasting Fundraiser to benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Thursday, at 7 p.m. at A.R. Winery, 3564 Gordon-Landis Road, Arcanum. Admission is a $20 donation or two for $35; tickets are available at the winery or by calling Dorthy Lentz at 937/548-8090. You’ll be sure to have a wonderful evening that will include wine tastings with complementary food samples, a silent auction, and also live music. Please join the Lentz and Flatter families to help raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s research into methods of treatment, prevention, and ultimately a cure. This is a terrible disease that affects millions of Americans.

Save the date for the Harvest Extravaganza at Country Lane Treasures on Grubbs-Rex Road – Sept. 24 and 25!

Take a moment and think about why we celebrate Labor Day — acknowledge the power of labor, for, as Sophocles said, “Without labor, nothing prospers.” But, at the same time, appreciate your day without labor. Take note from Ovid: “Take rest; a field that has rested gives a bountiful crop.” Recognition of the workers was inspired by the labor movement and Canada’s observation of labor festivals. The first federal observation of the holiday occurred in 1894. Labor Day was promoted by the Central Labor Union and the Knights of Labor, who organized the first parade in New York City. After the Haymarket Massacre, which occurred in Chicago on May 4, 1886, U.S. President Grover Cleveland feared that commemorating Labor Day on May 1 could become an opportunity to commemorate the affair. Thus, in 1887, it was established as an official holiday in September to support the Labor Day that the Knights favored.

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at [email protected] Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

