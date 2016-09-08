Arts Festival approaching

Union City-Redefined is proud to present the 2016 Union City Arts Festival featuring Eddie Money from Friday through Sunday.

Grammy-nominated recording artist Eddie Money will be headlining the opening of the 2016 Union City Arts Festival on Friday starting at 9 p.m. Eddie Money has enjoyed over four decades of success in the music industry and has recorded numerous top 25 hits in the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. Hits that rocked the charts and venues throughout the country such as “Shakin,’” “I Wanna Go Back,” “Think I’m in Love,” Grammy-nominated “Take Me Home Tonight” and perhaps his greatest hit “Two Tickets to Paradise” are just a few songs you will hear Friday night to kick off another successful Union City Arts Festival.

Union City native Chris Hawkey will be returning to headline Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. along with many other local and regional acts throughout the day. Attaboy will be headlining Sunday, starting at 4 p.m.

The Arts Depot will be hosting many events throughout the festival including art vendors and workshops. Tickets to the festival will include the music, food vendors, and beer gardens. Tickets are $25. Sunday will be FREE to the public. You can purchase tickets ateddiemoney.com, unioncityartsfestival.eventbrite.com, the Union City-City Building or at the gate. Friday evening there will be five gates open and parking nearby is only $10. Bring your own lawn chairs.

Watch for the green signs in the merchants windows to see where artists are appearing. Under the Redbud Antique Store is excited to have Live Music at Our place Saturday during the Arts Festival. Be sure to stop by and enjoy! Store will be open During normal hours and may have extended hours based on traffic, so We look forward in seeing YOU!

Coach Noff Memorial 5k will be Saturday at 8:30 a.m., with start and finish: Artisan Crossing Park, Union City, Indiana (Pearl Street, between Columbia and Howard streets)

This is a family friendly event! We welcome runners and walkers of all ability level. We are also stroller- and dog-friendly (dogs must be on a leash at all times). Finally, please share this event with your friends and family! Noff touched so many lives, we would love to see a fantastic inaugural turnout. Thank you for helping make this event a success! If you’re wondering, our “N” logo is a tribute to coach wearing New Balance shoes and telling gullible kids that the “N” was for Noffsinger. We’re also awarding a New Balance gift card to our top male and female runners.

Second Saturday Market in downtown Union City will continue to be buzzing with activity early Saturday morning. Baked goods, fresh produce, Artist Attic, Plein Air Painters Paint Out and much more begins at 9 a.m. on Columbia St., Union City.

The 2nd annual Golf Cart Scavenger Hunt is Sept. 17 from 10-2 p.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m. at The Union City Pizza Hut. Cost is $10 per golf cart. Participants go from participating business to business and pick up items. When all businesses on the list have visited the participant heads back to Pizza Hut where first-, second- and third-place trophies will be awarded. Trophies will also be awarded for Best of Show and participant coming the furthest distance. Tickets are available from the Chamber office or any Chamber director.

The second event is Dancing with the Stars (with a Tribute to Our Veterans) will be Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. at The Union City Community High School. Ticket are $10. Tickets are available from the Chamber office or any Chamber director.

By Linda DeHaven Union City News

Linda DeHaven is the new author of the weekly column Union City News for The Daily Advocate. She may be reached at [email protected] Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

