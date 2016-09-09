The simple minded

Many middle aged and elderly adults find technology complicated and they feel it’s because they are too old to learn. But before you write yourself off as an old fogy consider the generation gap as the root cause. Today’s engineers and computer programmers believe it is necessary to create complexity, as a result of their upbringing. Many of today’s young professionals grew up with working parents which meant they spent time after school at either a babysitters or relative’s house; during that time computers, television and videos were used to keep them entertained, quiet and/or occupied until one of the parent’s collected them or ran them to one of their multiple extracurricular activities.

I know people my age and older that believe complexity is a sign of intellect, however I disagree. Complexity may be the polar opposite of simplicity but it does not necessarily define intelligence. Some people love intricate artwork, puzzles, mysteries because it keeps them engaged and others (like myself) feel they are a waste of time. I prefer cutting to the chase, the shortest, quickest and straightest path.

Today’s programmers may be surprised to discover that 30 years ago computers were designed as a fast and efficient business aid. Computers made file consolidation, sorting, retrieving quick and easy. Statistical data could conveniently be accessed in a fraction of the time it took to process such information by hand. But the young computer visionary, who enjoyed arcade games, now develops software that entertains us while we wait for our requested output. In the name of complexity we receive realistic graphics, high definition colors, and symphonic sounds in lieu of quick response time. And with each software update more random access memory is required, as well as physical memory keeping the computer user forever in consumer mode. Good thing technology is addicting.

I remember the Emerson quote “Build a better mouse trap and the world will beat a path to your door” and it appeared to be true. But now it’s not better, in my estimation it’s just different. Cell phones are more like hand held computers and all the motor vehicles have been invaded with computer technology. My new car has a touch open compartment which is nearly impossible for me to open. Gone are the old latch type closures. Trunks now close themselves, oil changes are calculated by a computer chip, and the radio can be voice activated, none of these things are “must have” options rather they are “must get used to” options.

I’m not picking on anyone’s parenting or the younger generation. I realize each generation is eager to make its mark on society. However given today’s love for complexity; in technology, reality television, sports commentaries, news broadcasting, and independent lifestyles this simple minded person is barely keeping up on the treadmill of life … but I am still smiling!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Trinity Lutheran Church has pre-sale tickets for the annual hog roast available for $6.50 by calling their office at 526-3091. The hog roast will be held Sunday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.. The meal consists of a pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, au gratin potatoes and apple crisp.

Mark your calendar for an “open to the public” Elvis Concert at the Versailles Health Care Center on Thursday, Sept. 22 beginning at 2 p.m.. The event includes a bake sale with proceeds benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association.

Plan to attend the Versailles Christian Center’s Wine and Canvas Night to be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. Tickets are $40. Everyone that attends has a fun time under the direction of a professional Dayton artist. For more information or to purchase tickets call Amy at 937-526-4679.

Welcome baby Selena, daughter of Andrea (Barga) and Kyle Goubeaux, baby Huxley the son of Diana and Wyatt Murphy, and baby Ezra the son of Jaime (Langston) and Paul Quatman. Happy 97th birthday wishes to Cyril Frantz, also birthday wishes to Jane Pierron, Carolyn Armstrong, Karen Holsapple, Carol Frey, Benita Jenkinson, Oliver Brunswick, Michelle Fortkamp, Dawn Petitjean, Karen Platfoot, Savannah Maxwell, Charlie Hartzell, Jessica Smith, Vivian Huwer, Betty Pothast, Vickie Barhorst, Jennifer Mertz, a.m.y Rismiller, Chloe and Grace Francis, Leah Schmitmeyer, Linda Grisez, Alex Boerger, Jim Kelch, Miriam Poling, Brian Collins, Ben Klipstine, Marianne Unger, Nikki Roll, Lynn Gerling, Elijah Miller, Natalie Hite, Sarah Rhoads, Mary (Leggs) Francis, Orville Borchers, Jacob Grow, Christina Bowersock, Leigh Fletcher, Matt Mangen, Wyatt Murphy, Roger Bey, Julie Strait, Scott Langston, Bill Pohlman, Elaine Marshall, Jean Worden, Scott Mumaw, Mike Fourman, Jody Curtis, Elaine Peck, Bill Rindler, Anne Cox, Connie Harshbarger, and Kristina Stout as their birthdays approach as well as, anniversary wishes to Kat and Jeff Unger (8), Netti and John Worden, Natalie and Craig Bruns (18), Barbara and Tom Sanderson (21), Tammy and Bryan Shafer (22), Angie and Dr. Steve Ruhenkamp (23), Cathy and Scott Peters (23), Carla and Mike Drees (26), Julie and Kevin Didier (27), Jenny and Tom Crandall (27), Kathy and Carl Bensman (27), Cindy and Jeff Langston (29), Deb and Les Ward (29), Doris and Bob Goubeaux (36), Sue and Pastor Dennis Mohler (38), Deb and Fred Bruns (40), Carol and Mike Williams (42), Karen and Eldon Schultz (43), Mary Lou and Jim Nerderman (46), Linda and Pastor Wilson (47), Rosie and Dean Derr (49), Alma and Louis May (51), Ethel and Carl McEldowney (?), Norma and Lester Monnin (52), and Joann and Jerry Wilker (57).

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for John Laub (cancer), Sherian Bensman, Fr. John White, Glenn Monnin (pneumonia), Lewis Didier, Paul Fleenor, Mrs. Burch, Alan Stammen, Tom Monnin (Russia), Cameron Magoto, Lewis May, Connie (Baltes) Lechleiter, Linda Henry, Pete Ecabert, Levadia Barga, Susan Crocker, Patty Jenkinson, Bob Homan, Paul Cordonnier, Jack Borgerding, Norma Raterman, Noah Evans, Linda Wilson, Adam Schwieterman, Lois Youngker, Sam Yagle, Barb Goubeaux, Jan Turner, David Zumberger, Brian Voisard, Cyril Frantz, Dan Monnin, Michelle Ullom, John Davis, Eileen Rahm, Cyril Voisard, Barb Agne, Samantha Smith, and all those who are sick, suffering, hospitalized or home bound.

Heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Mary Ann Wendel (76), Martha Carine (87), James Monnin (88), and remembering the lives of Mary Ruth Lewis, Joe Slonkosky, Agnes Heintz, Samuel Wuebker, Rachel Jones also remembering the lives of Patricia DeMange, Cindra Fleenor, Emily Timmerman, Bryan Schlater, Patrick Grieshop, Cory Michael, Stacy Mortensen, Gary Shafer, Tom Foley, John P. Simons, Tom Meiring, Scott Shappie, Ruth Goubeaux and all those not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their recently passing.

“Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.” ~Leonardo da Vinci

“Life is really simple but we insist on making it complicated” ~Confucius

“There is no greatness where there is no simplicity, goodness and truth.”~Leo Tolsto

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her weekly Versailles community column. She can be reached at [email protected] or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

