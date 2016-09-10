Sweet & Sassy: Remembering 9-11(-01)

Sunday marks the 15th anniversary of 9-11.

I never thought I would forget any facet about that day, but now it’s the little things I can’t seem to remember.

I do remember being in the newspaper office talking with Joe Floyd on the telephone that morning about an obituary, when he said something about a plane hitting a tower. I thought he was trying to distract me from our conversation about the obit, but I should have known that he wouldn’t do anything like that.

Nonetheless, I went about my business. The rest of the morning was kind of a blur but I knew as I had to attend an already planned Emergency Management Agency meeting. I remember some talk that went on about what was happening in the world, but don’t think I still put two and two together. And, the meeting didn’t last that long because of a small attendance which was unusual.

My next stop was the Aultman residence near Bradford to interview them about their pumpkins, I believe, for the upcoming Bradford Pumpkin Show. Doris Aultman appeared numb that morning, and I still don’t think I realized the seriousness of the event, but in my defense, was on the road and really didn’t hear about the other incidences that went on…until later.. maybe it was even Doris who let me in on some of it.

How shocking when it finally did hit me! What is this world coming to and are we going to survive are a few of the thoughts that crossed my mind. And, above all, I feared for my family and friends. I think I actually wanted to go home to my family and just stay there, because this could just not be happening.

Yes, on Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 Americans, including more than 400 police officers and firefighters, were killed in the worst terrorist attack in U.S. history. Loved ones are remember as are the heroic first responders who sacrificed their lives to save the lives of others.

That day, Islamist extremists hijacked four planes that were flying above the United States. Two of them were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York; another was crashed into the Pentagon, the top military building in the capital city, Washington, DC.; and the fourth plane crashed into a field, 80 miles from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The attackers were Islamic terrorists from Saudi Arabia and several other Arab nations. Reportedly financed by Saudi fugitive Osama bin Laden’s al-Qaeda terrorist organization, they were allegedly acting in retaliation for America’s support of Israel, its involvement in the Persian Gulf War and its continued military presence in the Middle East.

Some of the terrorists had lived in the United States for more than a year and had taken flying lessons at American commercial flight schools. Others had slipped into the country in the months before Sept. 11 and acted as the “muscle” in the operation, according to one account. The 19 terrorists easily smuggled box-cutters and knives through security at three East Coast airports and boarded four flights bound for California, chosen because the planes were loaded with fuel for the long transcontinental journey. Soon after takeoff, the terrorists commandeered the four planes and took the controls, transforming ordinary commuter jets into guided missiles.

What a horrible thing to happen to our nation! Hopefully, we won’t ever have to experience that ever again here in America.

We can only pray that God will be with us in our time of turmoil and save this land from those who week to destroy it. And, He will be there for those who believe.

My condolences go out to all of the families who lost loved ones that fateful day 15 years ago. I can’t imagine what it was like for them and I don’t want to ever find out.

••••

Don’t forget:

• Starting Monday, the Treaty City Senior Dances will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the VFW Post on North Ohio Street in Greenville. There will be food to purchase, soft drinks only, door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Deejay Tom Everhart will provide the music.

• Ansonia American Legion’s last breakfast will be today from 6 to 11 a.m.

• The Ansonia American Legion Auxiliary is hosting a craft and vendor show from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Legion, 118 Mackinaw St., Ansonia.

• Rose Hill Church will host a gospel sing on Sunday at 4 p.m. The church is on McFeeley-Petry Road, just west off of State Route 49 in Rose Hill.

• The New Idea Reunion for all salaried and union employees and spouses is set for 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the VFW Shelter House, 3720 State Route 118, 1 ½ miles south of Coldwater. Food will be available at 4:30 p.m., and prizes will be given away to employees only at 4 p.m. (must be present to win). Bring lawn chairs and drinks and enjoy an afternoon of socializing, said organizers.

•••••

Happy birthday to:

• Sept. 15 to Pam Norman-Penticuff, Rheta Snyder Best, Linda Oler, Tiffany Gigandet, Judy Cox, Amber Cox, Ron Stephens, Madonna Partin and Jerry Brewer.

• Sept. 16 to Jerry Riffell, Mike Fourman, Seth Young, Scott Langston and Shirley Grilliot.

• Sept. 17 to Linda Stachler, Jerry Turner, Craig Dynes, Theresa Billenstein, Schanda Black and Jim Surber.

• Sept. 18 to Nikki Norton Phillips, Jeremiah “J.J.” Riffell, Shelly Enicks Fields, Marc Erwin, Brenda Burns, Tony Ruble, Pam Hierholzer and Donna Hoschouer.

• Sept. 19 to Annette Riffell-Miller, Teresa Carney Darrah, Ryan Shook, Cortney Moody (21), Norb Schlecty, Linda Miller-Budde, Debbie Labig, Kim Carter Wolfe, Linda Miller-Budde, Kyle Brown and Pam Marker.

• Sept. 20 to Darla Bowman Miller, P.J. McCleskey, Brian Gibboney, Ronnie Thobe, Vickie Marker, Gene Clouse, Ruth Beasley Dun, Sharon Cox, Amy L. Rice, Gary Powers, Brandon Livingston, Greg Thornhill, Krisann Hemmerich Frank, Greg Harshman, Alma May (70), Irene Rismiller and Joe Miller Jr.

• Sept. 21 to Rick Moody, Paula Cox, Jack Smith, Bennie Jones, Chad Lehman, John Francis, Bruce Kaiser, Larry Campbell, Gary Lamberg, Michelle Fourman, Becky George and Logan George.

Happy anniversary to Dave and Patty Kanney on Sept. 15; Tom and Marvella Fletcher (50) on Sept. 17; Ted and Wilma Strait on Sept. 24; Deb and Rick Rose and Leon and Ruth Rogers, all on Sept. 16; Dewey and Deb Ward (40), Bruce and Angel Strobel, Louis and Alma May and Dallas and Gina Ferguson, all on Sept. 18; and Edna and Delbert Fourman and Eric and Kristen Fee, all on Sept. 19.

•••••

Don’t forget to pray for: Steve Schafer, Connie Apple, Kohen Thwaits, Dave Leeper, Dawn Oldiges, Judy York, Lowell Elsass, Linda Johnston, Stacy Dorko, Dick Michael, Tracy Bailey, Terri Martin, Marie Rieman, Carol Bollheimer, Roger McEowen, Tim King, Gary Poor, Clinton Linebaugh, Layna Best, Jean Eastridge, Justin Ungericht, Alishia Clark Funk, Glenna Curry, Shannon Peters Hall, Tom Hawkins, Mike Bale, Phyllis Gibbons, Rosemary Wetzel, George Fanning, Angie Young Noggler, Kenny Borger, Mary Marshall, Jenson Fullerton, Judy York, Sue Miller, Gary Reier, Carmen Sanders, Michael Allen Clark, Elmer Long, Anthony Joyner, Shirley Mead, Harry Moody, Jim Moody, Linda Subler, Jerrod Pratt, Shelly Hoffman, Keith Howard, Betty Grimes, Kathy Magoto, Dean Brewer, Lisa Hall, Dick Neff, Tammy Shapiro, Ken Martin, David Magoto, Phil Clark, Sonny Hunt, Don and Nina McDaniel, D’Arleen Waymire, Pappy Harshman, Delores Duncan, John Klipstine, Elsie Svajda, Dave Sherman, Sue Chitty, Phil Chilcoat, Christine Pipenger, Paul Barton, Terry Ungericht, Gracyn Blackburn, Robert Codling, Dave Starline, Bob Hiestand Jr.

Also, Kathy and Tom Hamilton, Joanne Sharp, Ivan Miller, Cindy Elson, Cary Van De Grift, Dina Dancer Morris, Teresa Mayo Amspaugh, Tina Kiser Deaton, Tonia Thompson, Fred Monnin, Stephen “Brownie” Brown, Nate Epperson, Brad Pipenger, Faye Schlecty, Sheila Reed, Bill Beasley, Steve Cunningham, Kody Ketring, Bob and Sandy Finkbine, Kevin Dickey, Joe Martin, Brenda Grimes, Margaret “Peg” Bundy, Kevin Hemmerich, Penny Starns, Tim Heck, Vanna (Hannam) Abbott, Addie Henderson, Barb Morrow Zimmerman, Samantha Smith, Todd Walls, Ron Kramer, Dana Holzapfel, Kara Didier, Carla Welch, Bill Schuette and to all those others who suffer from the many debilitating diseases.

And, God bless all of our military people serving and protecting this nation, as well as rescue, fire and law enforcement personnel who put their lives on the line to protect us.

•••••

Son Jamie and I extend our condolences to the families of: Tim Ridenour, Floyd Whistler, Dwight Roll, Martha Crawford, Robert Bateman, Marilyn Kuhn, Carolyn Hazelrigg, Ronnie Bowers, Garry Mitchell and Margaret Williams.

•••••

Think about it: “We never appear so unbelievable as when we attempt to be someone other than ourselves.” — Unknown

By Linda Moody Sweet & Sassy

Linda Moody is a staff writer for The Daily Advocate.

