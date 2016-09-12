Arcanum News: Autumn has arrived

The Arcanum Police Department and Arcanum-Butler Local School District recently partnered to provide full-time school resource officer to further ensure the safety of the students, staff and visitors to the school. The administration is pleased to announce Officer Jeramy Hyden as the new Arcanum-Butler Resource Officer.

Officer Hyden is a graduate of Troy High and received his Ohio Peace Officer Academy Certificate from Edison Community College as well as earning his associate of business in Computer Information Technology, Computer Security and Forensics. He has been a member of the Arcanum Police Department since March 2015 and has served as a law enforcement officer for nine years, both as a deputy sheriff and patrolman. Officer Hyden has displayed a strong desire to work with the youth in a school setting and is excited about the opportunity to serve the Arcanum-Butler School Community.

Arcanum Trojan Fans are you ready for Champions’ Night on Sept. 23 at the home football game versus Twin Valley South? Organizers hope to have a great turnout to celebrate our past success! Members of the 1981 Football team, 1986 Football team, 1996 Girls Golf team, 1996 Girls Cross Country team, 2001 Girls Golf team, 2001 Boys Golf team, 2016 Golf team, 2016 Baseball team, and 2016 Softball team are invited to attend the home football game and be honored at the fall Champion’s night. For questions or more details, please contact Sheryl Kramer at 692-5174 extension 1336 or by email at [email protected] Go Trojans!

Hey Upward fans, it’s that time again! Pleasant View Missionary Church is again this year sponsoring their Rise Up basketball and cheerleading program(s). Registration forms are online (www.pleasantviewmc.org) and ready for you to fill out, there are also coach and assistant coach and cheer coach applications that you can download and fill out and return as soon as possible. Organizers look forward to a great year and record-breaking numbers so please consider how you can help volunteer…volunteers are needed for coaches as well as concessions workers, referees, help with counting and handing out registration forms to all the schools, bakers, greeters, cleanup crews and building coordinator’s. The season will begin with evaluations in October, practices in November and December and games will begin on Jan. 7, 2017. Please contact Barb Hicks at 937-417-4114 to let her know that you would like to help.

Save the date for the Harvest Extravaganza at Country Lane Treasures on Grubbs-Rex Road – Sept. 24 and 25!

Congrats to AHS alumnus Andrew Buck Michael who recently won an Emmy Award from the Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Television Art & Sciences for his work as a meteorologist at ABC/Fox in Columbus! Buck is the son of Terry and Georgia Michael of rural Arcanum.

My husband and I had the pleasure of spending an evening with old friends and former residents Phil and Janet Conley during Fair Week. Some of you may have enjoyed her concert at the Gazebo on Friday at the Great Darke County Fair. Janet and Phil currently reside in Cleveland, Tennessee.

Brumbaugh Fruit Fun Farm and the Brumbaugh family are proud to offer the entire family experience: fresh fruit, delicious desserts and family fun. Whether you are looking to enjoy the farm experience with your children or a farm market with baked goods and produce just like the good old’ days, Brumbaugh’s tradition of entertaining is guaranteed to please. Located at 6420 Arcanum-Hollansburg Road on the west edge of Arcanum the farm is open Saturdays from 11 to 7 and Sundays 12 to 7 this fall. They offer lots of fun activities for the whole family including their fresh produce and bakery items for sale. For more details check out their website at www.brumbaughfruitfarm.com or give them a call at 937-692-8084.

“Autumn carries more gold in its pocket than all the other season.” ~Jim Bishop

“Autumn repays the earth the leaves which summer lent it.” ~Georg Christoph Lichtenberg

“Of all the seasons, autumn offers the most to man and requires the least of him.” ~Hal Borland

http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Vickie_RhodehamelWEB-1.jpg

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at [email protected] Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at [email protected] Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.