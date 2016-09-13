New Madison News: Library in on Feed Ohio initiative

The New Madison Public Library is once again joining county libraries in the Feed Ohio initiative.

You can give donations to the Tri-Village Backpack program and in turn you will erase $1 in overdue funds. It is $1 for each donation! This is a win-win situation. Donations include single serve fruits, apple sauces, puddings, snack crackers and microwavable meals. Juice boxes and individually packed fruit snacks or dried fruits are acceptable. The backpack program is a big success, reaching its goal of reducing hunger for children in our school district.

The library does make note that donations will not erase replacement fees charged for lost or damaged items.

The Feed Ohio initiative will continue through September.

With school days underway, new faculty members of the Tri-Village Junior/Senior High School are settling into classrooms and learning Tri-Village traditions. Welcome Derek Bialowas, K-12 instrumental music; Malynda Davis, 7-12 science; Sara Dodsworth, k-12 vocal music; Rick McCollum, 7-12 science; Justin Slone, 7-12 agricultural science; and Matt Thobe, 7-12 intervention specialist.

This month’s school calendar shows no school on Sept. 26, and an early release (1:15 p.m.) on Sept. 28.

The new roof will soon be complete at the New Madison Public Library. The old roof was developing problems and this special building will now be protected from water damage.

The American Legion remains a popular spot here in town…burgers and fries every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and euchre every Monday at 7 p.m. You can enjoy karaoke from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturdays. The popular chicken supper opens up October. Serving starts at 5 p.m. on Oct. l.

You can donate to the flag fund at the Legion. They will be replacing worn flags for community events. If you send a donation, mark the envelope to direct your contribution for the flag fund.

The legion will be involved in the School Fair parade. A float will be rolling along in the parade and candy is a promise!

Hard to believe another School Fair is approaching. Lots of festivals and fun events are happening here and nearby as fall definitely is coming! The Pork Festival in Eaton happens this weekend. We enjoyed the Greek festival in Dayton this past weekend.

The column last week was abbreviated when I found computer issues would not let me go any further. As much as we enjoy the technology age, there are times when it is controls how we do things! It is certainly different than when I dropped off typed copy weekly at the newspaper office.

Enjoy the waning days of summer. Even if Labor Day has passed, the hot weather continues so enjoy that air conditioning.

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at [email protected] Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

