Versailles News: Always forward for the best you

Life is messy and filled with challenges. It makes no difference if we are young or old, married or single, employed or retired, or any other distinctions.

The fight or flight mechanism is standard issue in all humans and animals. It’s an instinctive response to a threat that actually stimulates our nervous system, glandular system and immune system, causing us to either to run quickly in the opposite direction of adversity or to stay and fight.

Whether we battle or bail depends on how we have learned to deal with a threat, as well as our inborn programming. Most often our fight or flight response is triggered by stressful situations that do not require running for our lives. Perhaps we do not feel as though we run from things but when we; choose to give up, do nothing, avoid making a decision, ignore the situation, or tell ourselves we don’t care what happens we are running away.

To quote Abraham Maslow, “At any given moment we have two options: to step forward into growth or to step back into safety.” To confront a challenge, problem, or fear is always the boldest and most difficult choice, but to do anything else is to sell yourself short.

None of us have reached our full potential, but are we even trying? Which way are you facing? Are you looking ahead or backwards? Life is short and should be lived not watched from the sidelines. Just know that it will hurt, it will take time, it will require dedication, it will require willpower, it will require sacrifice, and there will be the temptation and days when you want to give up, but I promise you when you reach your goal it’s worth it. I’m cheering for you!

Upcoming events:

Don’t forget this Sunday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church has its annual hog roast available. For more information, contact the office at 526-3091.

Sept. 22, there is an “open to the public” Elvis Concert at the Versailles Health Care Center beginning at 2 p.m. Check out their bake sale with proceeds benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association.

Sept. 24 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., there will be “Aviation Day” at Spillers Field, 9724 State Route 121, Versailles. This is a free event with aircrafts on display. Then in the evening, beginning at 6:30, you can attend the North Star Open Air Dance with The MicStand Band and Renegade performing. On Sept. 25, make plans to enjoy a barbecue chicken dinner at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Willowdell by buying your pre-sale ticket now, by calling Karen at (419)790-9473.

Mark your calendar for Oct. 1 hen the Versailles FFA brings a farmers market to the school’s greenhouse from 8 a.m.-noon.

Plan to attend the Versailles Christian Center’s Wine and Canvas Night to be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8. Tickets are $40. Everyone that attends has a fun time under the direction of a professional Dayton artist. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Amy at 937/526-4679.

Birthday wishes to my aunt Margaret Grilliot (98), Mandy Schlitter, Rebecca Shumaker, Sara Kelch, Carrie Sturwold, Scott Langston, Ben Eilerman, Ken Lawrence, Susette Kruckeberg, Norm Seubert, Kelsey Berning, Ashley Monnin, Wyatt Murphy, Ben Hartzell, Austin Reed, Phyllis Overholser, Megan Dickmann, Michelle Flory, John Rahm, Nick Rhoades, Linda Grisez, Ann DeMange, Joan Kunk, Mike Schuh, Nikki Roll, Whitney Gaines, Linda Meyer, Connor Custenborder, Jennifer Litten, Brenda Bruns, Diane Swallow, Debra Augustine, Ashley Cochran, Ann Fullenkamp, Joshua Paulus, Paula Cox, Jacquie Billenstein, Lois Poly, Diane Martino, Pam Ruschau, Joyce Riffel, Louie Von Duhn, Regina Schieltz, Rob Monnin, Sue Ann Knapke, Amy Wagner, Mike Grillot, Bonnie Slusser, Sally Tebbe, twins Anna and Greg Dircksen, Denise Groff, David Vail, Jim Buchy and Glenn Monnin as their birthdays approach as well as, anniversary wishes to Maggie and Brian Knapke (8), Jenny and Kyle Francis, Beth and Eric Schultz (11), Kim and Chris Hecht (14), Jenny and Jon Stammen (14), Corra and Don Beare, Megan and John Schmitmeyer, Natalie and Craig Bruns (18), Angie and Kevin Lyme (18), Susan and Brian Kramer (19), Carrie and Matt Cusick (20), Kelley and Jamie McGlinch (23), Keri and Charen Kingrey (25), Pat and Sheila Voisard, Marge and Kirk Harman (29), Cathy and Scott Peters (32), Deb and Dewey Ward (39), Norma and Tom Parin and Mary Lee and Ed Gehret (50).

Congratulations to Billie Platfoot who accepted a seat on the Versailles Board of Zoning Appeals. Also congratulations to Jerry Monnin who recently retired from Clopay.

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Julia Billenstein, Tom Parin (surgery), Urb Gehret (pneumonia), Fr. John White, Glenn Monnin, Lewis Didier, Paul Fleenor, Mrs. Burch, Alan Stammen, Tom Monnin (Russia), Cameron Magoto, Lewis May, Connie (Baltes) Lechleiter, Linda Henry, Pete Ecabert, Levadia Barga, Susan Crocker, Patty Jenkinson, Bob Homan, Paul Cordonnier, Jack Borgerding, Dan Monnin, Linda Wilson, Lois Youngker, Sam Yagle, Barb Goubeaux, Jan Turner, David Zumberger, Brian Voisard, Cyril Frantz, Michelle Ullom, John Davis, Eileen Rahm, Cyril Voisard, Barb Agne, Samantha Smith, and all those who are sick, suffering, hospitalized or home-bound.

Heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Shane Unger (35), Steve Knapke (65), Jake Compton (71), Sherian Bensman (73), John Laub (79), Richard Mescher (81), Norma Raterman (93) and remembering the lives of Juanita Gerling, Christina Sargent, Duane Mendenhall, Alice Kau, Kathy Black, Jimmy Baltes, Carole Kimmel, Kyle Rindler, Bob Rahm, Rev. Thomas Grilliot, Irvin Kelch, Jr., Gale Blakeley, Bob Reigel, Dale Zimmer, Peg Baltes, Les Staley, Bob Shawler, Dorothy Gasson, Sharon Bubeck, Bertha Berger and all those not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their recently passing.

“Challenges are what make life interesting. Overcoming them is what makes it meaningful.” ~Unknown

“Slow progress is still progress” ~C. Edwards

“Problems are not stop signs, they are guides.” ~Robert H. Schuller

“Even if you fall on your face you’re still moving forward.” ~Victor Kiam

http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_KathyMagatoWEB-1.jpg

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her weekly Versailles community column. She can be reached at [email protected] or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her weekly Versailles community column. She can be reached at [email protected] or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.