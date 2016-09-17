Sweet & Sassy: Too many loved ones leaving us

I can’t believe all of the deaths that we’ve had recently. Death has had no age limit in recent weeks.

Of course, my father died July 20, which was a real loss to our family, and many others have been happening, especially this past week.

The one that really shocked me the most was that of Janey Christman, because I’ve known her since elementary school. And, I don’t know how many times I’ve interviewed her while she worked with CAC and Community Action Partnership…from early on until her retirement nearly a year ago after 40 years of service.

I attended her retirement party at the end of last year, and didn’t realize she had been ill.

I messaged her on Facebook when Dr. Jack Harless died recently to see if she wanted to participate in the tribute I was doing for him. She told me then that she was at OSU and wouldn’t be able to, and she never told what she was there for, but, of course, she didn’t have to either.

She was a private person apparently, but she made an impact on the CAC/CAP program during her tenure. I thought it was great when she got promoted to director.

She was hired in September 1978 as a social worker for the Older American Act senior programs and subsequently became the 3-B director, overseeing the transportation, medical transportation, homemaker and repairs services for seniors. After that, she was director of the meals program before coming the director.

“I worked in all departments of the agency,” she said.

That’s probably why she was chosen for the leadership role at the social services agency with all of the knowledge she had.

I know for a fact that she was a good friend and would have your back if you needed her. She will greatly be missed by me, and I know she will be missed her family, including husband John, her son and his family as well as her “family” and the friends she made by working at CAC/CAP.

Rest In Peace, dear friend.

•••••

Speaking of my father, Lee Jr. Moody, he would have been celebrating his 90th birthday on Wednesday. He was born Sept. 21, 1926, in Celina, the oldest of five children. He passed away July 20 and is now in a much better place even though we would rather he be here.

My son, Jamie, always thinks of oddities and he did so in Dad’s case. Like I said, Dad was the oldest of Lee Sr. and Laura Moody’s children. Their youngest son and my uncle, Dan, died the Fourth of July 11 years ago. Jamie said, “Mom, Grandpa and Dan, the oldest and youngest, were both born in September and died in July.” Dan would have turned 67 on Sept. 16.

Happy heavenly birthday to both of them.

•••••

Don’t forget:

• The Treaty City Senior Dances will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the VFW Post on North Ohio Street in Greenville. There will be food to purchase, soft drinks only, door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Deejay Tom Everhart will provide the music.

• The steak fry will be held at the Ansonia American Legion today from 5 to 7 p.m., and the last breakfast of the year will be served on Oct. 1 from 7 to 11 a.m.

•••••

Happy birthday to:

• Sept. 19 to Virginia Smith (88).

• Sept. 22 to Rachel Lloyd, Ann Bailey, Becky Martin, Rodney Christman, Darrick Barga, Norma Magoto, Joedy Deeter and Nelson Rismiller.

• Sept. 23 to Toby Spencer, Sandy Garber, Kelly Van De Grift, Jeanne Phlipot, Gary Henderson, Regina Schieltz, Lance Elliott, Elizabeth Falknor, Rick Bousman, Gene Keese, Jay Heitkamp, Shirley Turner and Dane Wentworth.

• Sept. 24 to Jim Buchy, Doris Elson (90), Jessie Midlam, Joanie Beam, sisters Sandy Miller and Susan Yagle, Phyllis Hiestand, Sandy Bowman Garee, Nikole Baldridge, Brenda Schlechty, Gary Voke, Dylan Garland, Steve Marker, Richard Delk, Donna Kuhlman and David Vail.

• Sept. 25 to Jannie Barrow, Julie Black, Michelle Smith Mader, Tammie Rose Riffle, Sky Edwards, Belinda McKnight Rismiller, Joyce Rismiller Swisher and Kyle Boroff.

• Sept. 26 to Brad Horsley, Corey Barber, Roberta Hall, Cathy Wolfe, Jim Leis, Rachel Falknor, Gene Hoellrich, Dawn Duncan, Allan Keaser, Donnie Brickler and Mary Lane.

• Sept. 27 to Alan Booker, Linda DeMange, Sean Brookbank, Tyler Luce, John Hannan and Ruth Whymire Foreman.

• Sept. 28 to Teresa Hileman-Miller, Rachelle Hiestand, Jeff Stewart, Rebecca Baker, Allan Phillippi, John Jenkins Jr., Barbara Heck, Sandy Duncan, Stephanie Mestemaker, Ryan Anthony, Cody Brown and David Gilpin.

Happy anniversary to Bradley and Kimberlee (Fourman) Freeman (15) on Sept. 22; Janet and Mike Bowers, Tammy and Todd Klipstine, Roy and Shirley Turner, Slick and Sue Schlechty, Gloria and Mark Burns, and Bernie and Heidi May, all on Sept. 23; Lois and Brian Gibboney, Randy and Stephanie Mestemaker and Jerry and Glenna Batten, all on Sept. 24; Troy and Michelle George and Doug and Cheryl Wombolt, all on Sept. 25; Rick and Darlene Riffell, Carol and Norma Byrd and Terry and Marilyn Sipple, all on Sept. 26; and Darick and Ashley (Fisher) Rose, Lance and Kari Bartrum and Scott and Stephanie Helmke, all on Sept. 27.

•••••

Don’t forget to pray for: Steve Schafer, Connie Apple, Kohen Thwaits, Dave Leeper, Dawn Oldiges, Judy York, Lowell Elsass, Linda Johnston, Stacy Dorko, Dick Michael, Tracy Bailey, Terri Martin, Marie Rieman, Carol Bollheimer, Roger McEowen, Tim King, Gary Poor, Clinton Linebaugh, Layna Best, Jean Eastridge, Justin Ungericht, Alishia Clark Funk, Glenna Curry, Shannon Peters Hall, Tom Hawkins, Mike Bale, Phyllis Gibbons, Rosemary Wetzel, Angie Young Noggler, Kenny Borger, Mary Marshall, Jenson Fullerton, Judy York, Sue Miller, Gary Reier, Carmen Sanders, Michael Allen Clark, Elmer Long, Anthony Joyner, Shirley Mead, Harry Moody, Jim Moody, Linda Subler, Jerrod Pratt, Shelly Hoffman, Betty Grimes, Kathy Magoto, Dean Brewer, Lisa Hall, Tammy Shapiro, Ken Martin, David Magoto, Phil Clark, Sonny Hunt, Don and Nina McDaniel, D’Arleen Waymire, Pappy Harshman, Delores Duncan, John Klipstine, Elsie Svajda, Dave Sherman, Sue Chitty, Phil Chilcoat, Christine Pipenger, Paul Barton, Terry Ungericht, Gracyn Blackburn, Robert Codling, Dave Starline, Bob Hiestand Jr.

Also, Kathy and Tom Hamilton, Joanne Sharp, Ivan Miller, Cindy Elson, Cary Van De Grift, Dina Dancer Morris, Teresa Mayo Amspaugh, Tina Kiser Deaton, Tonia Thompson, Fred Monnin, Stephen “Brownie” Brown, Nate Epperson, Brad Pipenger, Faye Schlecty, Sheila Reed, Bill Beasley, Steve Cunningham, Kody Ketring, Bob and Sandy Finkbine, Kevin Dickey, Joe Martin, Brenda Grimes, Margaret “Peg” Bundy, Kevin Hemmerich, Penny Starns, Tim Heck, Vanna (Hannam) Abbott, Addie Henderson, Barb Morrow Zimmerman, Samantha Smith, Todd Walls, Ron Kramer, Dana Holzapfel, Kara Didier, Carla Welch, Bill Schuette and to all those others who suffer from the many debilitating diseases.

And, God bless all of our military people serving and protecting this nation, as well as rescue, fire and law enforcement personnel who put their lives on the line to protect us.

•••••

Son Jamie and I extend our condolences to the families of: Janey Christman, Shane Unger, Bob Henderson, Richard Mescher, Keith Howard, Sam Stiles, George Fanning, Clara Arnett, Lloyd Hunt, John Laub and Bonnie Rutschilling.

•••••

Think about it: “Never miss the opportunity to make others happy, even if you have to leave them alone to do it.” — Unknown

By Linda Moody Sweet & Sassy

Linda Moody is a staff writer for The Daily Advocate. Her column appears every Saturday. She can be reached at [email protected]

