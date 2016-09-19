Arcanum News: Super heroes in our community

Did you know that there are many super heroes in our community? That was the word expressed to me by the grandparents of Aiden Snyder for the outpouring of love and support that the Arcanum community gave to the Snyder family.

Some of you may recall that several weeks back there was a fundraiser held at the Arcanum VFW for Super Hero Aiden Snyder. Aiden is the grandson of Mark and Shelley Spears, Todd and Debbie Reigelsperger, and Jerry and Sandy Snyder who has been battling leukemia, specifically a rare mutation called Philadelphia positive ALL.

Aiden just turned 5 years old earlier this spring and is the son of Chris and Erica Snyder, who live in San Angelo, Texas. Aiden also has a very supportive 2-year old sister, Ella. Aiden is currently being treated at Cook Children’s Cancer Center in Fort Worth, Texas. The family has been staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Fort Worth. When I spoke with Chris’ parents last week, they wanted to express their deep appreciation and were overwhelmed with the generosity shown toward their grandson. In addition to the benefit that the VFW hosted, multiple churches, civic organizations, and businesses from Darke County and beyond have made donations to help their family. Aiden is currently in treatment and the family wanted to thank everyone for their support and covets your prayers. Donations are currently being accepted at Huston’s Restaurant for the family if you missed out on the earlier benefit. The family is also collecting pop can tabs, and has t-shirts for sale at the restaurant.

Additionally, the family expressed their appreciation for the Ronald McDonald House in Fort Worth and volunteered to help at their annual fundraiser held on Sept. 9. Aiden and little sister Ella brought down the house during Mommy Erica’s speech about what the Ronald McDonald House had done for their family.

Erica stated, “I had no idea in those early days, when we were surviving one minute to the next, what this house and its staff would mean to our lives. This house is a place run on love and it is clear every day that the love and supportive interactions we have with the staff and other families daily show us the true mission of this house and we could not be more grateful.”

She also stated that the Ronald McDonald house was more than a place to sleep and to get a meal; it’s a place where staff members support the whole family in their time of need.

Erica also stated, “It’s a place where we are comfortable, where we can be a family when Chris and Ella come on the weekends and we have other families who are going through the same thing which is so valuable in the healing process.” Annually the Fort Worth Ronald McDonald House is supported by many partnerships but over the last 14 years has shared a partnership with the Outdoor Sports Club of Fort Worth; since 2010 they have raised over $685,000 to support children and families in their area. Super Heroes are all over the place, here in Ohio as well as in Texas, and indeed with little Aiden Snyder who is battling and avenging ALL.”

The Arcanum Alumni Association will be sponsoring a Marinated Pork Chop Dinner prior to the football game on Oct. 28. Tickets are $7 and include a marinated pork chop, applesauce, bag of chips, and dinner roll available for pick-up/curbside or dine-in from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Arcanum Field House. All proceeds will go to the Arcanum Alumni Association Scholarship Fund. Pre-sale tickets are available at all home football and volleyball games, and also at Sutton’s in the lobby on Saturdays (Sept.24, Oct. 1, 8 and 15) and Friday night Sept. 30 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Last day to purchase a ticket is Oct. 20.

The Arcanum Fire Company invites you to participate in their Portrait Fundraiser. For a $20 donation, you will receive a portrait session and your choice of an 8 x 10 print. Please mail your donation to Arcanum Fire Company, P.O. Box 58, Arcanum, Ohio 45304 and make checks payable to Arcanum Fire Company. To schedule a portrait session, please contact Timothy Clopp at 937-459-6859 (call or text) or email him at [email protected] . Presently, he is setting up appointments for September and October.

The Annual Fall Open House at the Historic Bears’ Mill will be on Oct. 1 and 2. A beautiful time to enjoy the mill property with the fall colors, pumpkins, crunchy leaves and a walk in the woods. You won’t want to miss the guided tours and grinding demonstrations, soup and cornbread, music, seasonal products and art. Bear’s Mill is located at 6450 Arcanum-Bears Mill Road.

Save the Date – Trick or Treat in Arcanum will be on Oct. 30 – what type of costume will you be wearing this year? Maybe a Super Hero costume?

“You are much stronger than you think you are, trust me.” ~Superman

“When you decide to not be afraid, you can find friends in super unexpected places.” ~Ms. Marvel

“Life doesn’t give us purpose, we give life purpose.”~The Flash

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at [email protected] Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

