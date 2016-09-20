New Madison News: Community, school fair near

Cool evenings and rustling leaves tell us to prepare for the tradition of the Tri-Village Community and School Fair week end. Traditionally the event is held the first full week end of October. This year it will be held Friday Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8.

This year the ”fair” is combined with football and homecoming and will include activities tied to the newest sport in town as well as the traditional celebration of the harvest season.

Always a special event, there will be a double crowning of royalty! During half time of the football game on Oct. 7, the homecoming king and queen will be named. This will be followed by announcing the school fair royal couple. Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, the homecoming court will be comprised of nominees from the junior, sophomore and freshmen classes. All voting will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Events on Saturday will be familiar. Start the day at 8 a.m. with the pancake and sausage breakfast and then enjoy booths and crop and produce judging at 9 a.m. The School Fair parade will be held at 11 a.m. Dixie Robbins will be the grand marshal.

Lots of people enjoy the car show and it is back on the list of events. Registration will start at 12:30. Games are starting at l p.m. There will be an alumni baseball game and the mini tractor pull is a favorite event, scheduled for 2:30 p.m. registration and 3:30 starting time.

The school fair is not complete without good food so visit the school cafeteria where the alumni associations are serving at 11 a.m. You can enjoy the popular chicken dinners at the Legion beginning at 5 p.m. You can do take out or eat at the Legion.

A popular event is the little Miss-Mister Patriot contest. It is planned for Oct. 5, at Schlechty’s Bar and Grill. Mark the calendar and plan to participate in homecoming events and the Community and School Fair.

This week’s congratulations go to Dan and Beverly Wilson on their 60th wedding anniversary! The local couple celebrated in the Brick Room at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville. They are the parents of Valerie (Joe) Curtis and Danna (Lloyd) Wilson. They enjoy three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at [email protected] Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

