Versailles News: Christmas is love

I feel like a child again as I anxiously await Christmas. Perhaps it’s because it has been six weeks, on Veteran’s Day (11/11) since the town held its Hometown Christmas Celebration or perhaps because it’s been four full weeks since we entered the season of Advent. Regardless, the fact of the matter is I’m eagerly anticipating the birth of baby Jesus and I hope you are too.

Christmastime is a busy and bustling time sometimes creating tension and stress. Christmastime has the ability to magnifying our emotions, which may not always be happy. During this time of year it’s not unusual for people to have feelings of loneliness or sorrow. It’s normal. All of us have lost loved ones. During the holidays, memories that reside in our hearts seem to pervade our thoughts and we seem to re-experience feelings of separation.

It’s ok to allow those memories to briefly transport us into the past, to take the time to cry and laugh. In this way we can hold our loved ones near again. But we must not forget we are presently in the world of the living and that our focus must be on those who live among us. If we no longer have any immediate family we should remember we all have people who love us. How do I know this is true; because those who have passed on continue to love us and because each of us are called to love one another. That means we have friends, neighbors, co-workers, and fellow church goers that love us, but most of all we have the infant Jesus who knows us and loves us more than anyone has or can ever love us.

The gift of Christmas is a precious reminder that we are loved! Wishing you a blessed and beautiful Christmas!

Upcoming events:

The Versailles Vets Club offers an open to the public Bid Euchre Tournament downstairs at 7 p.m. every Thursday. There is a $5 entry fee. Pinochle is played daily at Eagles (members only) beginning at noon.

The Versailles Diamond Club will hold its eighth annual dinner with an auction the evening of Jan. 14. Tickets are available by contacting Ted Lyons at 937/538-1145 or Tony Rose at 937/632-3132.

There will be a free Christmas dinner at Lighthouse Christian Church in Greenville at 11:30 a.m. on Christmas Day. Reservations are requested, also church members are asking for anyone aware of a shut-in that may benefit from a Christmas meal consisting of ham, chicken, barbecue, scalloped potatoes, green beans, corn, cole slaw, bread, coffee and pie, to contact them at 937/548-7464. Please leave a message.

New Years Eve: You can start making your local plans for New Year’s Eve; the Versailles Vets Club (downstairs) will have open to the public “Karaoke with Orville” beginning at 9 p.m. The Versailles Eagles will have a member’s only dance with live music by Karma’s Pawn. Tickets are $10 each. Stillwater Valley Golf Course will have Smithville South performing for their dance with the traditional sausage and sauerkraut midnight meal for $50 per person.

Birthday wishes to Doug Ahlers, Rick Alexander, Floyd Monnin, Pat Wright, Ken Kremer, Robert Condon, Rick Alexander, Ann Pedersen, Carol Schuh, Madonna McEldowney, Jill Grillot, Kelly Fliehman, Karen Koverman, Larry Martino, Traci Monnin, Heidi Gilmore, Joe Bulcher, Heather Midlam, Elaine Meyer, Ryan Lundvall, Kim Fugett, Donna Wagner, Harold McKnight, Courtney Pulfer, Bryan Shafer, Noah Henninger, Kyle Wentworth, Lance Bartram, Sam Yagle, Lori Zirkle, Madelyn Knapke, Shane McGlinch, Thelma Schultz, Fred Brewer, Roger Oliver, Tony Paulus, Esther Eiting, Jessie Barga, Casey Shaner, Mary Ann Grilliot, Robert Scantland, Rev. Keith Falk, Matt Magoto, Karen Bensman, Cindy Shadoan, John Grogean, Tammy Magoto, Cindy Hollingsworth, Dan Brown, Bill Gantt, Deb Brown, Caitlin Moody, Allison Hoening, Leslie Phlipot, Marie Todd and Baby Jesus as their birthdays approach. Anniversary wishes to Matt and Emily Barton (3) and Toni and Sam Custer on their 38th year.

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Steve Youngker, Tabitha Sager, Joan DeMange (broken wrist), Amy Poeppelman, Julie Keihl, Joan Magoto, Jeanne Brandon, Squirt Marshal, Ruth Haft, Rosie Pearson, Virginia Smith, John Subler, Sally Monnin, Sondra Spangler, Mary Barga, Wilma Didier, Anabelle Subler, Jeanette Simons, Julia Billenstein, Merilyn Borchers, Lewis Didier, Alan Stammen, Lewis May, Connie (Baltes) Lechleiter, Levadia Barga, Jack Borgerding, Dan Monnin, Linda Wilson, Lois Youngker, Sam Yagle, Barb Goubeaux, David Zumberger, Brian Voisard, Cyril Frantz, Michelle Ullom, Eileen Rahm, Cyril Voisard, Barb Agne, Samantha Smith, and all those not mentioned by name who are ill, suffering, hospitalized or homebound.

Heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Timothy Williams (37), Garold Rismiller (67), Elvin Adkins (74), Yvonne Mangen (78), Loudonna Timmerman (83), and Benita Rindler (84) also remembering the lives of Bill Price, Jim Borchers, Don Richard, Jerry Brandt, Donna Kay Fritz, Joan Schellenbarg, Carl Bey, James Roeth, Gladys Francis, Anna Barga, Norma Phlipot, Helen Monnin, Kathryn Steed, Paul Eilerman, Jerold Mulvaney, and all those who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“The magic of Christmas is not in the presents, but in His presence.” ~Unknown

“Remembrance, like a candle, burns brightest at Christmastime.” ~Unknown

“Each of us is an Innkeeper who decides if there is room for Jesus.” ~Neal A. Maxwell

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her weekly Versailles community column. She can be reached at [email protected] or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

