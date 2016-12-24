Sweet & Sassy: Merry Christmas to all!

The Christmas season is a pretty emotional time this year for our family since the patriarch, Lee Jr. Moody, passed away on July 20; not to mention missing all of the other dear friends and relatives who are no longer with us.

But, we know Dad is there in spirit not only now but forever.

I am going to be lazy this week, and just share some of what I consider some meaningful Christmas quotes:

“He who has not Christmas in his heart will never find it under a tree. Maybe Christmas, the Grinch thought, doesn’t come from a store. Christmas is joy, religious joy, an inner joy of light and peace. Christmas is the day that holds all time together.”

“Christmas is the spirit of giving without a thought of getting. It is happiness because we see joy in people. It is forgetting self and finding time for others. It is discarding the meaningless and stressing the true values.” — Thomas S. Monson

“Christmas gives us the opportunity to pause and reflect on the important things around us — a time when we can look back on the year that has passed and prepare for the year ahead.” — David Cameron

“The spirit of Christmas is the spirit of love and of generosity and of goodness. It illuminates the picture window of the soul, and we look out upon the world’s busy life and become more interested in people than in things.” — Thomas S. Monson

“Christmas, my child, is love in action. Every time we love, every time we give, it’s Christmas.” — Dale Evans

“Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas.” — Calvin Coolidge

“Christmas is a tonic for our souls. It moves us to think of others rather than of ourselves. It directs our thoughts to giving.” — B. C. Forbes

I think this year I am going to spend some time reflecting on Christmases past and appreciate what this life has to offer. Much of it is about watching the younger children having fun and making memories that will live on forever.

All readers out there, have a Merry Christmas…from son Jamie and my house to yours. Enjoy time spent with the family and friends. Happy birthday, Jesus! [And happy birthday, Mom, who will be celebrating her 89th on Tuesday].

Don’t forget:

• The Treaty City Seniors will not be holding any more dances on Monday at the VFW Post on North Ohio Street in Greenville during the holiday season. The next dance will be Jan. 9.

• Ansonia American Legion will host 50-cent wings and card night on Wednesday. The Legion will be open on Christmas Day, starting at 3 p.m. with open jukebox and snacks provided and again on Dec. 31 when at midnight, pork and ‘kraut will be served. There will also be an open jukebox that night.

Think about it: “Our duty is not to see through one another, but to see one another through.” —Unknown

By Linda Moody

Linda Moody is a staff writer for The Daily Advocate.

